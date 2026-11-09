Liberia: What's in the U.S.$1.538 Billion 2027 Budget?

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has submitted a draft US$1.538 billion National Budget for Fiscal Year 2027 to the 55th Legislature, proposing increased investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and public sector compensation.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan presented the proposed budget and the President's accompanying budget message to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The draft budget outlines the government's projected revenue and expenditure priorities for 2027, with emphasis on accelerating implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

In his budget message, President Boakai outlined the theme, "A Growing Budget for Bigger Impact: Accelerating the Implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development."

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According to the President, the proposed spending plan prioritizes people-centered development, with increased allocations to health, education, gender and social protection, women's empowerment, youth development, and public sector investment programmes.

The government maintains that the proposed budget is intended to translate improved domestic revenue collection into tangible benefits for ordinary Liberians.

President Boakai disclosed that domestic revenue collections had exceeded US$1 billion by September 2026, describing the milestone as evidence of improved revenue mobilization and the government's growing capacity to finance national development priorities.

The proposed US$1.538 billion budget represents an increase of approximately US$327 million, or 27 percent, over the US$1.211 billion 2026 National Budget.

The draft budget is now before the Legislature for scrutiny and consideration ahead of its passage.

However, the specific allocations to individual ministries, agencies, and development programs were not detailed in the information accompanying the announcement.