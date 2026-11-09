Liberia: Education Ministry Reviews Performance of Projects in Sector

9 November 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Stephanie M. Duncan

Monrovia — The Ministry of Education has convened stakeholders in the education sector for a five-day deliberation aimed at reviewing the performance, progress and impact of ongoing and completed education projects across Liberia.

The exercise is intended to assess whether projects designed to improve the country's education system are achieving their intended objectives and identify gaps requiring urgent attention.

Speaking on the second day of the deliberation in Congo Town, Deputy Minister Amos Fully disclosed that Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah has expressed dissatisfaction with some reports submitted on projects intended to strengthen the sector.

According to Minister Fully, the concerns have prompted the Ministry to engage stakeholders in a broader review of project implementation and performance to establish what has been achieved and where improvements are needed.

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The five-day policy dialogue on the Joint Education Sector Project is being organized by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the World Bank.

The meeting, held in the conference room of the Ministry of Education in Congo Town, has brought together representatives of the Ministry, the World Bank and other education stakeholders.

The deliberations are expected to provide an opportunity for participants to examine project outcomes, assess implementation challenges and identify measures to strengthen coordination and accountability in the delivery of education initiatives.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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