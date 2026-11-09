Ghana: $10m Worth of Illicit Drugs Destroyed By Nacoc

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed illicit drugs valued at more than US$10 million as part of efforts to combat the trafficking and distribution of narcotic and other controlled substances in the country.

The seized substances included more than 4.7 million capsules and tablets of synthetic opioids, 338,000 bottles of codeine-infused cough mixture and 564.39 kilogrammes of cannabis.

The exercise took place on Thursday at the Bundase Infantry Training School in the Greater Accra Region, following court orders authorising the destruction of the seized substances.

According to the Commission, the cannabis destroyed had an estimated street value of US$112,878, while the 4,730,100 capsules and tablets of synthetic opioids were valued at US$5,912,625.

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The 338,000 bottles of codeine-infused cough mixture, which constituted another significant portion of the consignment, had an estimated value of US$4,225,000.

The total estimated value of the substances destroyed was US$10,250,503.

NACOC explained that the exercise formed part of its efforts to rid the country of illicit drugs seized through its enforcement operations and prevent their re-entry into circulation.

The destruction also underscored the Commission's commitment to tackling the growing trafficking of controlled substances and protecting public health and safety.