Ghana: Minister Woos Chinese Investors to Ghana

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has urged Chinese investors to establish factories and invest in Ghana's tourism and creative arts industries to promote technology transfer, create sustainable jobs and strengthen the country's economy.

She said Ghana had the human resources and skilled workforce needed to support industrial development and called for a stronger Ghana-China partnership that went beyond traditional trade and infrastructure projects.

Ms Gomashie was speaking at the China's Governance and World Development Global Dialogue series, organised by the China Media Group in Accra on Friday.

She said establishing industries in Ghana would facilitate knowledge transfer and provide sustainable employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

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"We urge China to continue supporting Ghana and Africa to stand strong on their own. Bring your factories to Ghana. We have the manpower, we have the qualified people to work in those industries," she said.

Ms Gomashie also invited Chinese business people to engage with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to explore investment opportunities in Ghana's tourism sector.

She said the government was committed to creating an enabling environment for Chinese investors to partner local stakeholders in developing the industry.

The Minister commended China for its commitment to rehabilitating and modernising the National Theatre of Ghana, describing the initiative as an important investment in the country's creative arts industry.

She said the project would improve the theatre's facilities and technical capabilities, promote cultural exchanges, create opportunities for artists and creative entrepreneurs, and boost tourism.

Ms Gomashie further called for stronger people-to-people relations between the two countries, stressing that cultural exchanges were essential to sustaining bilateral cooperation.

She, however, acknowledged concerns raised by Ghanaians about certain activities involving Chinese nationals and urged both countries to ensure that their engagements complied with the laws of their respective host countries.

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She said sustainable prosperity required stable institutions, consistent development policies, reliable data, strategic partnerships and deliberate investment in people and productive capacities.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Cong Song, expressed China's readiness to support Ghana's industrialisation and economic transformation through increased investment, value-added production and the sharing of development experience.

"China is willing to share development experience, assist Ghana in increasing value-added production, encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Ghana, and actively participate in Ghana's industrialisation and modernisation," he said.

Mr Song said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in economic development, governance and people-to-people exchanges for mutual benefit.

He also highlighted China's commitment to strengthening its governance system, noting that rigorous self-governance by the Communist Party of China was a key factor behind the country's sustained development.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to deepening bilateral relations, saying: "China can only do well when the world is doing well. When China does well, the world will get even better."