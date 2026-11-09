Ghana: Maiden Kivo U-17 Regional Champions Cup Kicks Off Today

The maiden edition of the KIVO U-17 Regional Champions Cup kicks off today and runs until November 15 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, with 13 teams battling for honours.

The tournament, launched last Thursday, is a new Colts football initiative designed to bring together the best U-17 regional champions from across Ghana to compete for regional supremacy and national honours.

The competition is expected to provide regional champions with a higher level of competition, greater exposure and an opportunity to test their strength against the best teams from other parts of the country.

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Divided into two groups, Group A will feature Raymond FC (Ashanti RFA), Sunyani Great Young Kotoko (Brong Ahafo RFA), Show Show FC (Eastern RFA), Tarkwa Barcelona FC (Western RFA), Yaasin Colts FC (Upper West RFA), Elite Academy - Achimota School (Greater Accra RFA) and Elite Academy - Prempeh College (Ashanti RFA).

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Group B will comprise Cheetah FC (Central RFA), Desidero Football Academy (Greater Accra RFA), Young Lions FC (Northern RFA), Sogakope Cule FC (Volta RFA), Bolga Soccer Masters (Upper East RFA) and Elite Academy - Bolgatanga Senior High School (Upper East RFA).

The tournament, sponsored by KIVO with support from JLAB, has been described by the GFA President, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, as a significant opportunity for young footballers across the country to showcase their talent, represent their communities and take another important step towards achieving their football dreams.

At stake are the winners' trophy and medals, as well as individual awards for the Best Player, Top Scorer and Best Goalkeeper.