Nigeria: Gov Buni Emphasises Sustainable Water Management, Climate Resilience

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has called for stronger collaboration among governments, professional institutions and development partners to promote sustainable water management, climate resilience and evidence-based groundwater governance.

Governor Buni made the call while delivering an address at the National Conference of the Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists (NAH), held at the Muhammadu Indimi International Centre, University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Mohammed Goje, described groundwater as a strategic resource for public health, food security, agricultural productivity and economic development, particularly in the semi-arid Northeast and the Lake Chad Basin.

Highlighting his administration's interventions in the water sector over the past seven years, Buni disclosed that more than 500 new boreholes had been drilled across communities, schools and healthcare facilities, while over 500 existing motorised boreholes had been converted to solar-powered systems.

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He explained that the interventions were aimed at expanding access to potable water, enhancing sustainability, reducing operational costs and strengthening the state's capacity to adapt to climate change.

The Governor, however, advocated a shift from infrastructure expansion alone towards scientifically informed groundwater governance, emphasising the need for aquifer mapping, groundwater monitoring, reliable hydrogeological data, renewable energy integration and sustainable maintenance systems.

He called for stronger intergovernmental and institutional partnerships to address the region's shared water security challenges, particularly in the face of climate change and increasing population pressures.

"The future of water security in Nigeria will depend not only on how much infrastructure we build, but on how wisely we manage the resources that sustain that infrastructure," the Governor stated.

Buni reaffirmed Yobe State's readiness to deepen technical cooperation with the Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists, stressing that sustainable water security must remain central to climate adaptation, economic recovery and long-term development planning.

The conference, themed "Water Security in the Face of Climate Change, Population Growth and Sustainable Management," brought together policymakers, hydrogeologists, researchers and other water-sector stakeholders to examine emerging challenges and explore sustainable approaches to water resources development.

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The Governor also commended his Borno State counterpart, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for hosting the national conference and acknowledged the Association's contributions to professional standards, scientific research and national water policy development.