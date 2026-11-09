Nigeria: Gov Eno Lauds Deep Seaport Approval By Tinubu

Governor Umo Eno, of Akwa Ibom State has expressed appreciation and gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for the executive approval he granted at the weekend for the much-awaited Ibom Deep Seaport (IDS) project to take off.

LEADERSHIP learnt that after a series of overtures to the Presidency for the final approval, the governor had to beg the President on his working visit to the state at the weekend, to calm the frayed nerves of the anxious citizens by making the pronouncement himself.

Quiting the Biblical recording of God's conversation with Prophet Samuel, the governor beseeched President Tinubu to "please speak, for your servant heareth."

But it turned to be a political gambit, as the President, used the opportunity to also bargain in a Seaport - For -Vote Deal as a political concession, where he personally negotiated for votes before making the pronouncement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Will you vote for me?, the President thundered, adding: "if you vote for me, then the Seaport is yours," he assured.

Therefore, the elated crowd that thonged the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium (Nest of Champions), replied in the affirmative, with a guarantee of 2 million votes.

However, in appreciating the gesture, the Governor, on Sunday, took to the radio in a State - wide broadcast -to show immense thanks to the President for the gesture, which LEADERSHIP gathered, had put him under pressure by the citizens since assuming office in 2023.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, together with the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his dear wife, we sincerely thank Mr President for honouring us with his esteemed presence and more importantly, for his landmark approval of the financing arrangements for the Ibom Deep Sea Port Project.

"This approval marks a defining moment in our State's economic journey. The Ibom Deep Sea Port is not just an infrastructure project; it is a gateway to economic transformation, international trade, investments, industrial growth and employment opportunities for our people.

"It will reposition Akwa Ibom as a major economic and maritime hub in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

We are grateful to Mr President for his confidence in our State and his commitment to the development of our Nation. We assure him of our full cooperation to ensure the successful realisation of this historic project.

"Mr. President, to whom much is given, much is also required. Akwa Ibom assures you that we will respond enmasse on January 16, 2027, as we will give you all our votes in support of your continuity in office from May 29,2027.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My dear Akwa Ibomites, let me at this point express my profound appreciation to you for the overwhelming reception and extraordinary hospitality extended to Mr President and his team.

"The massive turnout of all our people, the support groups, the various committees, the executive council members, our critical stakeholders to receive the President, was indeed overwhelming. You have once again shown that Akwa Ibom is a peaceful, welcoming and investment-ready State.

"I thank our traditional rulers, religious leaders, political stakeholders, youths, women, security agencies, public servants, students, and everyone who contributed to the success of this historic visit.

"Once again, I thank Mr President for his visit and his support for the Ibom Deep Sea Port project," Gov Eno said in the rare broadcast.