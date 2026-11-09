Nigeria: Hunger, Diseases Ravage Nasarawa Flood Victims As Relief Fail to Arrive

Weeks after floodwaters receded in Nasarawa State, displaced residents who have returned to their communities are now battling hunger, malaria and typhoid, as they drink polluted river water and sleep in makeshift shelters, with promised government relief yet to arrive.

The flood, which ravaged 11 communities in Doma local government area of the state, destroyed shelters, washed away farmlands and contaminated sources of potable drinking water, forcing residents to flee their homes.

In Ijiwo community, the youth leader Mr. Sunday said all the displaced persons have returned, but their return has been far from comfortable.

"Everybody have returned back to the community," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said those whose houses were destroyed have erected temporary shelters using tarpaulin and other available materials, while others are patching up the broken parts of their buildings and living inside them.

"Some of them just make provision for a temporary shelter using tarpaulin and other things. And the little part of their building that break, they just use something to wedge it and they are staying inside like that," Sunday explained.

He said hunger has become a serious problem in the community because the flood swept away farm produce.

"Some of us are still lacking what to eat because the flood have gone away with our farm's product in the farms and all these things. So, there is serious hunger disturbing the community there," he said.

In Obemdo community, former Supervisory Councillor, Tanimu Oduwa Daniel, said residents are facing serious hardship as they struggle to cope without intervention.

"Most people are facing difficulties, you know. They need some... lack of food, or even some money to buy some items because they lost many things in the [flood]... so many people are facing hardship now," he said.

He said many whose houses were destroyed are yet to fully rebuild and are currently staying with neighbours while they manage to rebuild their homes gradually.

"Some people are staying with their neighbors, and their houses are being rebuilt... people whose houses were affected have to manage with other neighbors," he said.

On drinking water, Sunday said the community's water channels and sources were polluted by the flood, leaving the river as the only source.

"We are still drinking water from the river there because we have no option, no borehole, nothing, nothing. Around the river there, there is no any place that has a borehole. So, the only water unless the government can provide for us any substance that will purify water for us," he said.

He noted that while there has been no outbreak of cholera so far in Ijiwo, residents are now battling malaria and typhoid, illnesses he linked to their exposure during the flood.

"The only thing our people are facing now is malaria. Typhoid and malaria. You know most of them, during that flood, they are outside. So, they are not comfortable, so they have been subjected to this typhoid and malaria," he said.

He added: "No, we have not heard of cholera for now."

The member representing Doma South constituency, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Abubakar, also raised concern over the health situation in the affected communities.

He said malaria is already prevalent in the affected communities, while there are reported cases of cholera "here and there."

"The quick one borders on health, because the flood water comes with a lot of particles. It was occasioned by mosquitoes, and of course, malaria will affect the people. And there is this fear generally that there may be an outbreak, perhaps cholera," Abubakar said.

"Government is preparing so that the issue of malaria, issue of cholera will be tackled frontally. And that is what we are expecting in a few moments," he said.

Abubakar, a former Commissioner for Environment, said he was the first to visit the affected communities when the flood occurred. He said he donated N5 million in cash as immediate personal intervention to enable victims buy food and potable drinking water.

"The cash donation will not take them anywhere anyway. It was just for immediate quick foods and potable drinking water," he said.

According to him, the flood destroyed shelters, washed away farmlands and contaminated sources of potable drinking water, forcing residents to flee their homes.

"Some of them got temporary shelter on top of hills, while some ran to their relatives in the neighbouring villages," he said.

Abubakar said upon his return, he reported the incident to the Governor, who directed the Ministries of Environment, Humanitarian Affairs, and the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) to collaborate to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

He said he followed up with a reminder on the matter, and understands that the Governor has now given approval for relief materials.

He explained that the intervention will be in two stages: a quick intervention, mainly on health, and a long-term plan involving building materials, including cement and roofing materials to help victims rebuild their homes.

On why the approved relief has not reached the victims, the lawmaker blamed bureaucracy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Food and Agriculture Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You know the bureaucracy of government. Before the funding comes out, it has to go through the BPP, I believe, for public procurements. Being a governor who also observes due process," he said.

"Anything with procurement and public funds has to go through due process. So, these are just the reasons."

He said the flood water has now subsided, and some victims have returned to their houses to clean up, while others are still staying in the uplands.

"We look forward to the intervention, perhaps next week," he said.

In Ijiwo, Sunday appealed to the state government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to intervene urgently with building materials, food and mosquito nets.

"We are making an appeal to state government, other NGOs, to just help us with some building materials, especially cement, zincs, and other necessary building material, so that at least we can develop our demolish buildings again," he said.

In Obemdo, Daniel appealed to both the Nasarawa State Government and the Federal Government to urgently intervene and provide support to the affected persons.

"Actually, I am appealing to the state government and the federal government to quickly intervene... because people are really in need of support," he said.