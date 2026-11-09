Nigeria: Niger Foods Officially Achieved Four Distinct Food Standards to Halt Nigeria's $11.2bn Agric Economic Drain

Osogbo — Niger Food Security Systems and Logistics Ltd (Niger Foods) is said to have officially achieved full international ISO certification across four distinct food standards: ISO 14001:2015; ISO 45001:2018; ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 22000:2018.

A statement signed by the Chairman/CEO of Niger Foods, Engr. Sammy Adigun, on Sunday, and made available to THISDAY over the weekend in Osogbo, said the historic milestone marks the successful fulfillment of Pillar 3 of the Niger Food Policy, establishing a rigid infrastructure designed to guarantee food safety, protect public health, and position Nigerian agricultural assets for unfettered global export.

He explained that, ISO 22000:2018 - Food Safety Management System (FSMS) directly resolves international agricultural export rejections caused by chemical and toxicity limits, building global trust in Nigerian food security systems.

"ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management Systems (QMS) standardize logistics lines to aggressively combat the 50% post-harvest transit spoilage rate, bringing structural accountability to the entire distribution process, and ISO 45001:2018 - Occupational Health & Safety Management System provides an institutional safety layer for farm personnel, technicians, and heavy equipment logistics operations across massive regional farm hubs.

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"ISO 14001:2015 - Environmental Management System (EMS) guarantees that the intensive push to feed the nation does not diminish soil fertility, mismanage natural water basins, or compromise regional ecological integrity", Adigun said in the statement.

He said by securing these four ISO certifications, Niger Foods moves beyond traditional farming into an enforceable, highly profitable agro-industrial reality.

"Through a comprehensive, technology-driven infrastructure network, Niger Foods is controlling critical structural entry points of the agricultural value chain.

"The company's continuous improvement serves as the operational mechanism to audit, track, and elevate local produce to international standard parameters.

"By eliminating the typical 50% transit spoilage rate and implementing rigorous quality controls, Niger Foods protects the physical and spiritual well-being of the consumers while transforming Niger State into Nigeria's definitive lawful breadbasket", Adigun said.

He said Nigeria currently hemorrhages an estimated $10.2 billion to $11.2 billion annually due to the combined forces of post-harvest food losses and strict toxicity bans causing agricultural export rejections from global regulatory bodies.

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"Massive spoilage and substandard quality controls have severely bled the nation's GDP for decades", he said.

Speaking further, Adigun said the name Niger Foods Security Systems as established by Governor Umar Bago of Nigeria State and strategically and perfectly reflects the three pillars necessary to overhaul the Nigerian agricultural ecosystem - making food available, making food affordable, and providing food that is not injurious to health.

According to him, food security is empty without food safety, saying this milestone is a direct result of the dedication, long hours, and hard work put in by every single staff member.