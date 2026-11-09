Liberia: WCO Delegates Adopt New Measures to Strengthen Intelligence-Sharing, Combat Cross-Border Crimes

The 17th Joint Annual Meeting of National Correspondents of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices (RILO) for West and Central Africa has adopted a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening regional intelligence-sharing, improving customs enforcement and enhancing cooperation against cross-border crimes and illicit trafficking.

The recommendations were adopted at the conclusion of the five-day meeting, held from November 2 to 6, 2026, at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, Liberia, under the theme, "Intelligence and Regional Cooperation in Support of Vigilant Customs Administrations Committed to Protecting Society."

The meeting brought together National Correspondents, customs officials, regional intelligence representatives and other stakeholders from West and Central Africa to examine operational challenges, assess progress and identify measures to improve intelligence coordination among customs administrations.

Among the key recommendations are stronger regional coordination, real-time intelligence-sharing, joint training and operations, improved national legal frameworks, increased institutional capacity and regular assessments of the effectiveness of intelligence activities.

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The recommendations also call for improved intelligence analysis, risk management, information management and targeting through continuous professional training for customs officers.

Another major concern identified by the delegates was the need to ensure that intelligence shared among customs administrations leads to concrete operational action.

They recommended periodic assessments of regional operations, capacity-building initiatives and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to measure their implementation, efficiency and impact.

The delegates also encouraged customs administrations to provide adequate resources for intelligence activities and consider transparent, legally regulated mechanisms for allocating an appropriate share of collected revenue to support customs intelligence and operations.

According to him, stronger legal frameworks are essential to support intelligence gathering, information dissemination and the prosecution of individuals involved in customs-related offences.

Saamoi also encouraged member administrations to ratify the Nairobi Convention, describing it as an important legal instrument for strengthening cooperation and coordination among customs authorities.

He emphasized that continuous capacity-building programmes are necessary to equip customs intelligence officers with the skills and knowledge required to respond to emerging threats.

"Our intelligence chiefs of our customs administrations will not do any better unless there is capacity building from time to time to catch up with new things and new developments," he said.

Saamoi pledged to elevate the issue at the meeting of Directors General, saying customs administrations must strengthen information exchange and ensure that intelligence leads to coordinated enforcement operations.

He also called for regular intelligence reports on emerging threats and new customs fraud patterns to guide enforcement activities across the region.

"Threats are growing every day. There are new fraud patterns, as you indicated, and therefore the recommendation of reports on new threats, new fraud patterns, is something that will guide our operations," he said.

He concluded by thanking the participating delegations for attending the meeting in Liberia and wished them safe journeys to their respective countries.

Addressing the role of intelligence in customs operations, Sesay said information gathered by customs officers could help prevent illicit trafficking, disrupt criminal networks and protect communities when properly analyzed, transmitted and acted upon.

"Every piece of information we collect represents a potential opportunity to prevent illicit trafficking, disrupt criminal networks and protect our communities," he said.

However, he cautioned that intelligence would only produce meaningful results when it was accurate, sufficiently detailed, delivered to the appropriate recipients and acted upon promptly.

He stressed that intelligence-sharing must become a consistent practice supported by mutual trust among customs administrations and effective responses to information requests.

Sesay also reminded National Correspondents that their responsibilities extend beyond receiving and forwarding messages, emphasizing their strategic role in strengthening the regional intelligence network.

He urged participants to translate the commitments and recommendations adopted during the meeting into practical actions to improve cooperation and strengthen the region's response to transnational organized crime.

National Correspondents were further encouraged to establish effective information-sharing arrangements with the RILOs, maintain regular communication and respond promptly to intelligence requests.

The recommendations require National Correspondents to prepare and submit annual activity reports in English and French using the reporting template approved by the WCO Vice-Chairperson.

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They were also urged to produce periodic intelligence reports highlighting emerging customs fraud trends, new threats, developments in the intelligence environment and relevant operational activities.

The delegates reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the recommendations through stronger collaboration among National Correspondents, RILO West Africa, RILO Central Africa, the WCO Secretariat and member customs administrations.

"As we return to our respective countries, let us translate the commitments made and recommendations adopted during this meeting into concrete actions," she urged.

She called on participants to improve the quality and timeliness of intelligence-sharing and strengthen collective responses to emerging threats and cross-border criminal activities.

The meeting ended with participants reaffirming their commitment to building a stronger and more effective regional customs intelligence network.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for member administrations to review their respective activities, exchange operational experiences and strengthen professional relationships within the WCO's regional customs cooperation framework.