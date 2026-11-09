Nigeria: Police Commissioner Warns Officers Against Unlawful Detention, Abuse of Power

The police chief gave the warning during unscheduled visits to State Housing, Federal Housing, and Ikpa Omin police divisions in Calabar, Cross River State, as part of his ongoing Management by Walking About initiative.

Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Ajo Geoffrey Ordue on Friday warned officers against unlawful detention, abuse of powers and use of police facilities to settle civil disputes.

Mr Ordue gave the warning during unscheduled visits to State Housing, Federal Housing, and Ikpa Omin police divisions in Calabar as part of his ongoing Management by Walking About initiative.

"The police must not be used as an instrument of intimidation, harassment or debt recovery, particularly in matters involving contractual disagreements, land disputes, and other civil transactions," he said.

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He cautioned officers against criminalising purely civil disputes, urging them to exercise sound professional judgement in distinguishing civil matters from genuine criminal allegations.

According to Mr Ordue, only matters disclosing criminal elements should be subjected to criminal investigation in accordance with the law.

The police commissioner, who inspected detention cells, security facilities, and other operational infrastructure during the visits, also assessed the divisions' preparedness, administrative processes, and compliance with established policing procedures.

He charged the officers in charge of the divisions to strengthen internal supervision, respect the fundamental rights of citizens, and maintain proper documentation in handling arrests, investigations, and detention.

Mr Ordue reiterated that professionalism, accountability and respect for the rule of law remain non-negotiable standards in the discharge of police duties.

He explained that the Management by Walking About initiative was designed to bridge the gap between command-level leadership and operational realities through direct engagement with officers and firsthand assessment of divisional activities.

The police chief assured residents that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property, addressing security concerns, and ensuring professional, responsive, and accountable policing.

He urged the public to support the police with timely and credible information to enhance crime prevention and security operations.

(NAN)