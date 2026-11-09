West Africa: Burkina Faso - Imam Released After Five Months in Detention

press release

Imam Mohamed Ishaq Kindo, Vice-President of the Sunni Movement of Burkina Faso, was released on 25 October 2026, after five months in detention.

The religious leader had been arrested in Ouagadougou on the afternoon of 26 May 2026, two days after publicly criticising provisions of a draft law on religious freedoms in Burkina Faso.

During a religious teaching session held on 24 May 2026, which was widely circulated on social media, Imam Kindo criticised some provisions of the draft law, particularly those relating to places of worship in public institutions. He questioned why the authorities would seek to restrict prayer and called for religious communities to be allowed to practise their faith freely and peacefully.

The legislation, which was adopted on 20 June 2026 and became known as Law No. 020-2026/ALP, prohibits the establishment of permanent places of worship in public institutions, including government offices, hospitals and military barracks, and includes measures to regulate noise generated by religious activities.

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The authorities, however, maintained that the law was not intended to prohibit prayer in public institutions, but rather to prevent the permanent establishment of places of worship within such premises.

Imam Kindo's arrest triggered demonstrations in Ouagadougou that same day. Dozens of protesters who demanded his release were subsequently arrested and detained.

Following the tensions surrounding his arrest, the main mosque of the Sunni Movement in Ouagadougou was also closed on 28 May 2026, on the orders of the regional authorities. After more than four months in detention, the protesters were released on 4 October 2026.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the release of Imam Mohamed Ishaq Kindo. However, it reiterates that freedom of expression, freedom of religion and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be fully respected and protected.

The MFWA calls on the Burkinabè authorities to prioritise dialogue with religious communities and to ensure an environment in which citizens can freely express their views, including on public policies, without fear of arrest or detention for peacefully exercising their rights.

The MFWA also renews its call on the authorities to clarify the fate and whereabouts of Imam Mahmoud Barro, of Bobo-Dioulasso, who has been missing since 31 March 2026, after also criticising the draft law on religious freedoms.