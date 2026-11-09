Nigeria: Ogun Police Rescue Man Allegedly Forced to Drink Poison Over Motorcycle Theft

The police said the case has been prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The Ogun State Police Command has rescued a 26-year-old man, Timothy Ashamu, who was allegedly forced to drink a poisonous substance by three people over his suspected involvement in motorcycle theft in the state.

Punch reported that the victim was reportedly accosted at a farm in Oke-Odan, Yewa South Local Government Area, where his attackers allegedly forced him to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamaline, an organochlorine chemical commonly used as pesticide by Nigerian farmers.

The police said they rescued Mr Ashamu after receiving information about the incident and took him to a hospital in Owode-Yewa for treatment.

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"Upon receiving the report, detectives of Owode-Yewa Division swiftly mobilised, rescued Ashamu and rushed him to a Hospital in Owode-Yewa, where he is currently receiving treatment and responding," the statement read.

Referencing a statement issued on Monday, the command's spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said one of the alleged attackers, Abiodun Oniyide, popularly known as Aje Alaje, had been arrested.

According to the police, the incident was linked to an alleged motorcycle theft involving Mr Ashamu and one Adetunji Vincent, who reportedly lost his Bajaj motorcycle to the victim along Agosu Road, Oke-Odan, in October 2026.

Confession

The command said further police findings indicated that Mr Ashamu had allegedly confessed to stealing more than three motorcycles, using weapons including hammers, sticks and cutlasses to dispossess his victims.

However, the police said the allegations against him did not justify the alleged attack.

"However, the allegations against him took a disturbing turn when he was reportedly accosted at a farm in Oke-Odan by three individuals who allegedly forced him to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamaline in an apparent act of retaliation," the statement read.

Following Mr Ashamu's rescue, detectives attached to the Owode-Yewa Divisional Police Headquarters reportedly acted on information he provided and arrested Mr Oniyide at Ihunbo.

The statement did not disclose the kind of medical help Mr Ashamu received to save him from the impact of the poison.

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According to the command, the victim subsequently identified the arrested man as one of those allegedly involved in forcing him to ingest the substance.

The command said while the container suspected to have contained Gamaline was recovered as an exhibit, efforts are ongoing to arrest the two other alleged attackers.

It noted that the case has been prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.