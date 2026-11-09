West Africa: Nigeria Targets $100bn Annual Diaspora Investment

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is targeting $100 billion in annual investments from Nigerians living abroad.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this over the weekend through the Acting Secretary of the Commission, Hon. Abdulrahman Terab, at a press conference in Abuja ahead of the 9th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) 2026.

Dabiri-Erewa said the summit, scheduled for November 10 and 11, would focus on addressing the challenges limiting diaspora investments in Nigeria, particularly the lack of trust, transparency and access to credible investment opportunities.

The summit, themed "Bridging the Trust Gap: Connecting Diaspora Capital with Credible Home-Based Opportunities," is expected to bring together Nigerians in the diaspora, government institutions, financial regulators, investors, business owners and project developers to explore investment opportunities across critical sectors of the economy.

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According to Dabiri-Erewa, Nigeria's diaspora community possesses enormous financial, entrepreneurial, professional and intellectual resources that could significantly contribute to the country's economic transformation if effectively mobilised.

She described the diaspora as a major economic resource whose contributions must extend beyond remittances to direct investments in productive sectors of the economy.

"The Nigerian Diaspora Investment alone, if harnessed to its full potentials, can measure up to 100 billion Dollars every year as inflow into the Nigerian Economy," she said.

She added that effectively utilising diaspora resources would support the Federal Government's ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

The NiDCOM boss, however, identified the lack of transparency, inadequate investor protection, unreliable information and weak institutional confidence as some of the challenges discouraging Nigerians abroad from investing in their home country.

She stressed that attracting diaspora capital required more than presenting investment opportunities, noting that prospective investors must be assured of credible institutions, transparent processes, effective regulations and adequate protection for their investments.

Dabiri-Erewa explained that the 2026 summit would provide a platform for prospective investors to engage directly with government institutions, regulators, investment agencies and project sponsors to obtain first-hand information on investment procedures, compliance requirements and available safeguards.

She said the two-day programme would feature three major thematic areas covering capital market opportunities, infrastructure investment and regulatory frameworks.

According to her, the first day, November 10, would focus on Nigeria's capital market, with discussions covering available financial instruments, investment entry procedures, transparency measures, risk management and safeguards for diaspora investors.

Institutions expected to participate include the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), alongside capital market operators and investment advisers.

The second day, November 11, would concentrate on infrastructure opportunities and regulatory frameworks, including bankable infrastructure projects, public-private partnerships and investment opportunities designed to encourage diaspora participation.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and other relevant agencies are expected to provide information on investment opportunities and regulatory requirements.

The afternoon session would further address business registration, due diligence, anti-fraud measures, consumer protection and ongoing reforms aimed at improving Nigeria's business environment.

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Dabiri-Erewa noted that the summit would move beyond general discussions on diaspora engagement by providing participants with opportunities to interact with regulators, mortgage providers, project sponsors and verified service providers through dedicated question-and-answer sessions.

She disclosed that the 2026 edition would adopt a hybrid format, with virtual participation through Zoom and limited physical attendance at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

According to her, the physical component was deliberately scaled down because of the forthcoming national election campaign season, but she assured Nigerians in the diaspora that the commission's commitment to promoting safe and credible investment opportunities remained unchanged.