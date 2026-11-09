Liberia/Cape Verde: Dorley Ruled Out As Erradi Names 24-Man Lone Star Squad for Cape Verde Double-Header

- Liberia captain Oscar Murphy Dorley has been left out of the Lone Star's 24-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Cape Verde due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi confirmed the squad ahead of the two crucial Group K encounters, with Dorley's absence representing a major setback for Liberia as they seek to revive their qualifying campaign.

The experienced midfielder sustained the injury while playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Taawoun FC and has been sidelined to undergo recovery.

Liberia will travel to Praia for the first leg on Nov. 13 at Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. The return fixture will take place on Nov. 17 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia at 7 p.m.

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Meanwhile, Erradi has welcomed back Liberian striker William Gibson, who plays for Hammarby Talang in Sweden, while Ralph Weah has also earned a place in the squad.

Goalkeeper Derrick Daddy Julu has been recalled to replace the injured Tommy Songo.

Julu, who plays for Nigerian side Niger Tornadoes, previously made his senior international debut against Burundi on March 29, 2022.

Other notable selections include midfielder Divine Teah of Slavia Prague, defender Sampson Dweh of Viktoria Plzeň and forward Ayouba Kosiah of Radnik Surdulica.

The Lone Star face an uphill battle in Group K, having lost their opening two qualifying matches.

Liberia suffered a 3-1 defeat to Rwanda before falling 1-0 to Mali at home, leaving them bottom of the group with no points.

The upcoming double-header presents Erradi and his players with an important opportunity to turn their fortunes around and keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON alive.

Liberia's 24-Man squad

The goalkeepers are Ashley Williams (Bea Mountain), Derrick Julu (Niger Tornadoes) and Amos Wesseh (ROHDA Raalte).

The defenders are Sampson Dweh (Viktoria Plzeň), Jusu Dukuly (Watanga), Emmanuel Fully (Artis Brno), Sebastien Teclar (Jamus), Jamal Arago (Samaleswari), Jimmy Farkarlun (El Paso Locomotive), Mark Pabai (De Graafschap) and Philip Tarnue (Minnesota United II).

The midfielders are Solomon Tweh (Al-Raed), Divine Teah (Slavia Prague), Noah Kenneh (Maccabi Ahi Nazareth), Kindness Cole (Watanga) and Mo Sangare (Étoile du Sahel).

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The forwards are Franklin Nyenetue (Ranheim IL), Prince Martor Jr. (Gençlerbirliği), Edward Ledlum (ASO Chlef), Ralph Weah (Bea Mountain), Ayouba Kosiah (Radnik Surdulica), Kpah Sherman (Kuala Lumpur City), Sylvanus Nimely (Kokand-1912) and William Gibson (Hammarby Talang).