Liberia: New UL Adjunct Faculty President Vows Firm Advocacy, Rejects Confrontation

Newly inaugurated President of the University of Liberia's Adjunct Faculty Association (AFA-UL), George Sahr Tengbeh, has pledged to champion improved working conditions, fair compensation, job security and professional recognition for adjunct lecturers while rejecting unnecessary confrontation with the university administration.

Tengbeh made the commitment Friday, November 6, during the inauguration of the association's new leadership at the university's Capitol Hill campus in Monrovia.

The ceremony brought together senior government officials, university administrators, lecturers and other educators, with Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. delivering the keynote address.

Speaking under the theme, "To Facilitate or to Obstruct: The Responsibility That Comes With Being a Faculty Member," Tengbeh promised constructive engagement while defending adjunct lecturers' legitimate interests.

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"As President of AFA-UL, I make a commitment to lead with humility, listen carefully, understand issues objectively, and engage constructively," Tengbeh declared. "I will not approach every disagreement as a confrontation. I will not make every institutional challenge a public battle. I believe in dialogue, professional negotiation, evidence-based advocacy, and respect for established procedures."

However, he warned that his commitment to diplomacy should not be mistaken for weakness.

"But let me also make something clear: I will not be a weak President," he emphasized.

"Diplomacy does not mean surrendering principles. Friendliness does not mean abandoning responsibility. Understanding does not mean accepting injustice. And objectivity does not mean remaining silent when legitimate concerns deserve attention."

Tengbeh identified transparent course assignments, timely remuneration, access to signed employment contracts and improved job security among his administration's priorities.

He urged the university to consider qualified, long-serving adjunct lecturers for permanent academic positions or provide contracts lasting at least one year where permanent employment is unavailable.

According to him, the association has 348 members holding one or more master's degrees and 16 with doctoral degrees.

"We are not demanding automatic employment or preferential treatment. We are asking for fair, transparent, and objective opportunities based on qualifications, experience, performance, institutional needs, and available resources," he said.

Tengbeh also dismissed suggestions of rivalry between his association and the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA).

"Let me make one point absolutely clear: There is no fight between ULFA and AFA-UL. We are not enemies," he declared.

He further called for independent audits of the university's finances, personnel records and academic credentials, while urging administrators and faculty associations to prevent institutional disagreements from disrupting students' education.

Delivering the keynote address, Joekai challenged the new leadership to prioritize accountability, professional excellence and constructive engagement.

Speaking on the theme, "The Dignity of Teaching, the Power of Knowledge, and the Responsibility of Leadership," Joekai acknowledged the challenges confronting adjunct lecturers, including employment uncertainty, compensation concerns and limited professional development opportunities.

"An adjunct professor may serve under a different employment arrangement, but the knowledge imparted, the students inspired, and the professional values transmitted can have a permanent impact on society," Joekai said.

He urged the leadership to pursue improvements without undermining the university's academic mission.

"Advocate firmly but constructively for improved working conditions, professional recognition, academic resources, and career development opportunities," he advised.

Joekai also disclosed that the university's Board of Trustees had invited the CSA to conduct a personnel and academic credential verification exercise to strengthen institutional accountability.

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"At the University of Liberia, the verification exercise, if implemented, will strengthen the accuracy of personnel records, confirm academic and professional credentials, and support evidence-based human resource planning," he said.

He further revealed discussions with University President Dr. Layli Maparyan on establishing structured career counseling to align students' academic choices with Liberia's workforce needs.

The CSA boss challenged adjunct lecturers to support the initiative through mentorship and practical professional guidance.

Joekai reminded Tengbeh that leadership success would depend on measurable achievements.

"Mr. Tengbeh, your greatest achievement will be measured by the condition in which you leave this Association, the professional opportunities you create, the confidence you inspire, and the institutional improvements you help accomplish," he declared.

Tengbeh reaffirmed his commitment to building a united, accountable association that advances faculty welfare while protecting the university's stability and academic mission.