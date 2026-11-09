West Africa: Liberia Launches Plans for 180th Independence Celebration in Paris

Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay Sr., has officially launched a joint implementation document outlining preparations for the country's 180th Independence Day celebration in Paris in July 2027. Plans include bringing together Liberians across Europe for three days of cultural activities, business engagements and sporting events.

The document was launched Saturday, November 7, at the Liberian Embassy in Paris, marking the formal commencement of preparations for the celebration scheduled for July 23-25, 2027.

The Federation of Liberian Associations in France (FLAF) and the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA) are spearheading the initiative, in collaboration with the Liberian Embassy in Paris and Liberia's Permanent Delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to the embassy, the celebration will be held under the proposed theme, "The Oak-Centennial: 180 Years of Nationhood," to commemorate Liberia's independence on July 26, 1847.

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The three-day event will feature a Liberia-France Business and Investment Forum, a cultural gala celebrating Liberia's traditions and heritage, and an international sporting event with participation from Liberian communities in France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and other European countries.

The planned business and investment forum will provide opportunities for engagement on Liberia's economic interests, including trade, investment and tourism promotion.

The cultural gala will showcase Liberian traditions and provide a platform for diaspora communities to participate in activities marking the country's independence anniversary.

The sporting event will bring together Liberians residing in different European countries as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and interaction among diaspora organizations.

During Saturday's launch ceremony, Deputy Chief of Mission Emmanuel Saye Larmeh delivered the opening remarks, followed by a presentation of the implementation document by FLAF President William Wesseh Broh.

Broh outlined the organizational framework, proposed activities, and coordination arrangements for hosting the celebration in Paris.

The document establishes the basis for collaboration among the participating organizations and diplomatic institutions involved in preparations for the anniversary.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Madam Inez Pennue, a peace ambassador and representative of FLAF.

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According to the embassy, the celebration is intended to extend beyond commemorative activities by providing a platform for economic diplomacy and engagement between Liberia and France.

The planned activities will also focus on promoting trade, investment and tourism opportunities while encouraging cooperation among Liberian diaspora organizations across Europe.

Selecting Paris as the host city will bring EFLA's flagship Independence Day celebration to France, with FLAF serving as one of the principal organizing institutions.

The embassy said the initiative will also support efforts to strengthen Liberia-France bilateral relations through engagements involving diplomatic representatives, diaspora organizations and other participating stakeholders.

Liberia's diplomatic mission in Paris has reaffirmed its commitment to coordinating with FLAF, EFLA, the country's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO and other partners throughout the preparation and implementation process.

The embassy said the collaboration aims to ensure an inclusive celebration that gives Liberians across Europe opportunities to participate in activities commemorating the country's independence.