Liberian Human Rights Advocate Wins Recognition for Championing Victims' Rights

Liberian human rights advocate Adama Kiatamba Dempster has received regional recognition for his sustained efforts to advance victims' rights, promote accountability, and champion transitional justice, following his contribution to a high-level regional meeting in The Gambia.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia have formally commended Dempster for his participation and contribution to the High-Level Regional Strategic Convening on Transitional Justice, held October 19-20, 2026.

Dempster, National Secretary-General of the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia and lead campaigner for the Coalition for the Establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, was among the key contributors to discussions on strengthening accountability mechanisms and addressing the consequences of past human rights violations across Africa.

In an appreciation email sent following the two-day gathering, the ISS and The Gambia's Ministry of Justice particularly recognized his contribution to Panel 3, titled "Criminal Accountability Beyond Prosecution."

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The organizers described his intervention as an important contribution to the meeting's broader objectives of promoting peer learning and identifying practical, sustainable solutions to transitional justice challenges across the region.

His presentation focused on the experiences of Liberian civil society organizations and their role in sustaining demands for accountability and justice despite political and institutional obstacles.

Particular attention was given to the contributions of victims' groups, women, youth, and human rights organizations in resisting political stagnation, advocating for victims' rights, and maintaining public pressure for justice.

The recognition highlights the contribution of Liberia's civil society movement to regional conversations on transitional justice, particularly as countries across Africa continue to confront the challenges of addressing historical conflicts, human rights violations, political abuses, and the rights of victims.

For Liberia, the struggle for transitional justice has remained a significant national issue, with civil society organizations continuing to advocate for accountability mechanisms capable of addressing the legacy of the country's civil wars and providing justice for victims.

Dempster's participation in the regional convening provided an opportunity to share Liberia's experience with other stakeholders, demonstrating how sustained advocacy by citizens' organizations can help keep accountability efforts alive when political and institutional challenges threaten progress.

The discussions also examined approaches to criminal accountability that extend beyond conventional prosecution, recognizing that transitional justice requires broader strategies to address victims' needs and strengthen institutions.

The ISS and The Gambia's Ministry of Justice organized the convening to encourage practical exchanges among stakeholders and develop long-term approaches to strengthening transitional justice processes across the region.

Dempster's contribution was particularly relevant to The Gambia's continuing efforts to establish effective accountability mechanisms, as his presentation connected Liberia's experience of civil society advocacy with the broader regional search for justice and institutional reform.

The organizers further acknowledged the importance of his intervention in helping delegates examine the limitations of existing domestic legal frameworks and consider complementary approaches to addressing historical injustices.

The recognition also underscores the growing importance of cooperation among civil society organizations, justice institutions, and human rights advocates in West Africa as countries seek to confront impunity, strengthen victims' rights, and promote reconciliation.

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Beyond the recognition of an individual advocate, the acknowledgment represents an opportunity for Liberia to contribute its transitional justice experiences and lessons to other African countries facing similar challenges.

Although regional recognition does not automatically resolve Liberia's outstanding accountability concerns, it highlights the continuing role of civil society organizations in advocating for victims and promoting justice.

Dempster's work with the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia and the Coalition for the Establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court has placed him among the advocates involved in the country's ongoing campaign for accountability and the establishment of mechanisms to address war and economic crimes.

The organizers concluded their correspondence by thanking Dempster for his partnership and meaningful support, while expressing interest in maintaining collaboration on future initiatives aimed at advancing transitional justice in The Gambia.