Liberia: Daily Observer Md Urges Liberia to Adopt Lessons From China's Development Experience

Managing Director of the Daily Observer Newspaper, Bai S. G. Best has challenged Liberian leaders and citizens to draw practical lessons from China's development experience, particularly in infrastructure development, public accountability, sanitation, and national transformation.

Best made the call during a recent appearance on ELBC's China's Hour, where he reflected on a learning and training visit to China by a delegation of Liberian journalists, emphasizing the need for Liberia to maximize the opportunities presented by its longstanding bilateral relationship with the Asian nation.

He stressed that Liberia must move beyond signing bilateral and multilateral agreements with foreign governments and development partners to ensure that such arrangements produce tangible benefits for the country and its people.

According to Best, accountability in international partnerships must be mutual, with both parties taking responsibility for fulfilling their commitments and ensuring that agreed benefits are delivered.

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He observed that while foreign governments and development partners closely monitor Liberia's fulfillment of its obligations under bilateral arrangements, Liberian authorities sometimes struggle to exercise the same level of oversight in demanding that their partners deliver on their commitments.

"In every partnership, everybody is also responsible for their own deliverables, and then also, everybody is responsible to ensure that they get what they're supposed to be getting as well," Best said.

He emphasized that Liberia's responsibility should not end with fulfilling its obligations under international agreements but should also include ensuring that the country receives the promised benefits.

Reflecting on Liberia-China cooperation, Best referenced several development initiatives and educational opportunities supported by China, including the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia, the university's Fendall campus, and the ongoing construction of an overpass at the Boulevard Junction along 540 Road.

He also highlighted China's contribution to human capital development through educational opportunities that enable Liberian students to travel to China annually for master's degree programs and other forms of higher education.

However, Best cautioned that Liberia-China relations should not be viewed as a one-sided arrangement or a simple exchange of benefits, noting that international cooperation involves the national interests and strategic priorities of both countries.

He said Liberia must become more deliberate in identifying, negotiating, and maximizing the opportunities available through its relationship with China, while recognizing that the Chinese government is equally pursuing its national development objectives through the partnership.

Beyond infrastructure and bilateral cooperation, Best described the journalists' visit to China as a rewarding learning experience that provided valuable exposure to the country's development model, governance approaches, and social organization.

He said the experience allowed members of the delegation to reflect on Liberia's position in the international community and consider the responsibilities of journalists in promoting national development.

According to him, the visit broadened the journalists' understanding of how the media can contribute to national transformation by moving beyond reporting problems to encouraging constructive public discussions and highlighting opportunities for improvement.

Best acknowledged differences between China's media environment and Liberia's, particularly regarding freedom of expression, press freedom, and censorship.

While recognizing these differences, he said the experience reinforced his appreciation for Liberia's press freedom and the responsibility that accompanies the exercise of that freedom.

He argued that Liberian journalists must use their freedom of expression more constructively, emphasizing that journalism should not only expose wrongdoing, criticize public institutions, and highlight national challenges but also contribute to identifying solutions and promoting development.

He maintained that the media has an important responsibility to help shape public understanding, encourage accountability, and stimulate conversations that can influence positive national change.

Also reflecting on the learning experience, Liberian journalist and New Republic Newspaper reporter Stephanie Duncan emphasized the importance of combining public regulations with the infrastructure and facilities required to ensure compliance.

Duncan identified China's approach to public sanitation as one of the major lessons Liberia could adopt, particularly the availability of public toilets and strategically placed waste bins along streets and in public spaces.

She observed that China's sanitation practices demonstrate the importance of providing citizens with accessible facilities while enforcing regulations designed to maintain cleanliness and protect public spaces.

According to her, Liberia could achieve improvements in sanitation by ensuring that public authorities provide the necessary facilities alongside policies and regulations requiring citizens to maintain clean communities.

She argued that citizens are more likely to comply with sanitation rules when governments provide practical alternatives, including accessible public toilets and properly positioned waste disposal bins.

Duncan stressed that sanitation should not be treated solely as a matter of individual responsibility or law enforcement but must also involve deliberate public investment in the systems and facilities that make responsible behavior possible.

She encouraged Liberian authorities to consider adopting similar approaches as part of broader efforts to address environmental sanitation challenges and improve public health conditions across the country.

Duncan also called for stronger collaboration between the Liberian government and the media, arguing that journalists cannot independently drive national development without corresponding commitment and action from public institutions.

She emphasized the importance of constructive and solutions-based journalism, which involves reporting facts, identifying societal challenges, examining their causes, and presenting possible solutions for public consideration.

However, she stressed that government institutions must be responsive to the issues raised by journalists if reporting is to translate into meaningful development outcomes.

"When we are reporting problems and solutions, and then we are seeing changes, we are seeing impacts, then we can be able to say, yes, our work is inspiring, what we are doing is actually making an impact," Duncan said.

She explained that the effectiveness of development-oriented journalism should also be measured by the extent to which public institutions acknowledge reported challenges, take corrective action, and deliver improvements that benefit citizens.

Duncan further described Liberia-China relations as mutually beneficial, maintaining that both countries stand to gain from continued cooperation in areas of shared interest.

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She expressed appreciation to the Chinese Embassy for providing Liberian journalists with opportunities to participate in international training, educational, and professional exposure programs, particularly those focusing on constructive and solutions-based journalism.

She called for sustained engagement among journalists, government institutions, and development partners to strengthen existing relationships and ensure that lessons gained from international exposure programs are translated into practical contributions to Liberia's development.

The reflections by Best and Duncan underscore the importance of shared responsibility in national development, with government, citizens, the media, and international partners each playing distinct but complementary roles.

While Best emphasized the need for stronger accountability in international partnerships and greater appreciation of the opportunities offered through Liberia-China cooperation, Duncan highlighted the importance of practical public infrastructure, sanitation facilities, and responsive governance.

Their observations also point to the need for Liberian journalists to embrace constructive reporting that combines independent scrutiny with informed discussions about possible solutions to national challenges.

For Liberia, the broader lesson from China's development experience, as highlighted by the two journalists, is the importance of translating development ideas, international cooperation, and public policies into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

Ultimately, they maintained that international partnerships can deliver meaningful results only when Liberia takes ownership of its development priorities, demands accountability, invests in its people, and ensures that government institutions respond to the needs and expectations of the population.