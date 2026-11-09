West Africa: Liberia, EU and Germany Launch €8.6m to Modernize Ria

The Government of Liberia, the European Union (EU), and the Government of Germany have officially launched a three-year, €8.6 million partnership aimed at strengthening aviation safety, security, and critical infrastructure at Roberts International Airport (RIA), Liberia's primary international gateway.

The initiative, titled "Enhancing Safe and Secure Air Connectivity at the RIA," represents a major investment in Liberia's aviation infrastructure and is intended to improve airport operations, strengthen emergency response capacity, and enhance the country's connectivity with regional and international markets.

The project, officially launched on October 30, 2026, is co-financed by the European Union, which is contributing €7.8 million, and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which is providing €800,000.

Implementation will be undertaken by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Germany's international development agency, under the Integrated Corridors for Economic Growth initiative, known as Africa InCORE, which supports the African Union's Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).

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The partnership brings together the Liberian government and its international development partners in an effort to address longstanding infrastructure and operational requirements within the country's aviation sector while positioning RIA to support increased trade, tourism, investment, and regional integration.

Over its three-year implementation period, the project will focus on modernizing airport safety and emergency response systems, rehabilitating essential infrastructure, strengthening operational security, and improving the technical and institutional capacities of Liberia's aviation regulatory and operational institutions.

Among the major interventions will be the modernization of air traffic control, navigation, and communication systems to improve the efficiency, reliability, and safety of airport operations.

The project will also provide advanced firefighting and rescue equipment to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capabilities, an essential requirement for international aviation safety standards.

In addition, critical physical infrastructure at Roberts International Airport will undergo rehabilitation, including sections of the runway, taxiway, and terminal facilities.

Airport security will also receive significant attention through improvements to perimeter fencing, access control systems, passenger and baggage screening equipment, and surveillance infrastructure.

These interventions are expected to strengthen the airport's ability to meet operational and security requirements while providing a safer and more reliable environment for passengers, airlines, aviation personnel, and other airport users.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the partnership will provide technical and institutional support to the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

The support is intended to strengthen the institutions' technical capabilities and ensure that upgraded systems are properly operated, maintained, and managed over the long term.

Speaking at the official launch, Julius D. Dennis Jr., Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, emphasized that the initiative represents more than an investment in airport infrastructure, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen Liberia's connections with the wider world.

"This project is about much more than just concrete runways or aircraft. It is about building bridges. It is about connecting our region to new opportunities, improving safety and reliability, and opening doors to trade, tourism, and innovation," Dennis said.

His remarks underscore the broader economic importance of a modern and reliable aviation sector, particularly for a country seeking to attract investment, expand international commerce, strengthen tourism, and improve access to regional and global markets.

For Liberia, Roberts International Airport serves as a critical link to international destinations and provides an essential platform for the movement of passengers, business travelers, cargo, and other economic activities.

Improving its infrastructure and operational systems is therefore expected to contribute to a more dependable aviation environment and strengthen the country's attractiveness as a destination for business and investment.

Gilles Matayron, Head of Partnerships at the European Union Delegation to Liberia, also highlighted the importance of safe and reliable air transport in advancing sustainable economic development and regional cooperation.

"Safe, reliable connectivity is essential for sustainable economic development and regional integration," Matayron said.

The EU's €7.8 million contribution represents the largest share of the financing package, demonstrating its support for infrastructure development and improved regional connectivity in Liberia and across Africa.

Germany's Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Carsten Hölscher, reaffirmed his country's commitment to working with the Liberian government to improve the country's aviation infrastructure, safety systems, and technical expertise.

He described Roberts International Airport as Liberia's gateway to the world and emphasized the importance of investing in the infrastructure and institutional capacity required to ensure safe and reliable air transportation.

"Roberts International Airport is Liberia's gateway to the world. We are proud to work with the Government of Liberia to strengthen the infrastructure, safety, security systems, and expertise needed for safe and reliable air transport," Ambassador Hölscher said.

He added that the investment would create better conditions for trade and economic cooperation, including stronger economic relations between Liberia and Europe.

Germany's €800,000 contribution, provided through BMZ, complements the EU's financing and supports the implementation of the broader aviation modernization initiative through GIZ.

The project is being implemented under Africa InCORE, an initiative supporting the African Union's Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).

PIDA is a continental infrastructure development framework led by the African Union Commission, the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The programme seeks to accelerate regional integration and economic growth through strategic infrastructure investments across key sectors, including transportation, energy, water, and information and communications technology.

By supporting improvements at Roberts International Airport, the Liberia project contributes to the broader continental objective of developing efficient infrastructure networks that facilitate the movement of people, goods, and services across African countries.

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The initiative also reflects the importance of connecting national infrastructure investments with regional development priorities, particularly as African countries pursue greater economic cooperation and integration.

The October 30 launch brought together senior government officials, representatives of international development partners, aviation regulators, airport authorities, and other industry stakeholders committed to modernizing Liberia's aviation sector.

The three-year initiative is expected to deliver improvements across several critical areas of airport operations, from air traffic management and emergency response to physical infrastructure, security, and institutional capacity.

Importantly, the involvement of both the Liberia Airport Authority and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority is intended to ensure that the benefits of the investment extend beyond the construction and installation phases.

Building the technical and institutional capacity of these agencies will be essential to maintaining the upgraded facilities and systems and ensuring their continued effectiveness.

As implementation progresses, the €8.6 million partnership represents an important development investment in Liberia's aviation sector, with potential benefits extending to international connectivity, trade facilitation, tourism, investment, and regional economic integration.

Through the collaboration, Liberia, the European Union, and Germany are seeking to strengthen the operational foundation of Roberts International Airport and improve its capacity to serve as a safe, secure, and reliable gateway connecting Liberia to Africa and the rest of the world.