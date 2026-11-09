West Africa: Liberia, Ghana Fire Services Move to Strengthen Cooperation

The Chief Fire Officer of Liberia, G. Warsuwah Barvoul, has concluded a two-day working visit to Ghana aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), while advancing the implementation of Liberia's Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025-2030).

The visit, which began on November 4, 2026, focused on institutional coordination, technical cooperation, capacity building and a proposed partnership with Premium Pole Investments (PPI) to support the modernization of Liberia's fire and emergency response services.

Barvoul's visit followed an invitation from Ghana's Chief Fire Officer, Mrs. Daniella M. Ntow Sapong, in late October to discuss areas of cooperation, including advanced training, regulatory reforms and regional safety.

The Liberian delegation was received at the headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service by Sapong, accompanied by her deputies and directors.

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Liberia's Trade Representative to Canada, Jallahqueenaa Hawa Konneh, who facilitated the visit, also participated in discussions involving the two fire service institutions and representatives of Premium Pole Investments.

In her welcoming remarks, Sapong welcomed her Liberian counterpart and emphasized the longstanding relationship between the two institutions.

Responding, Barvoul thanked the Ghanaian fire chief for the invitation, describing the engagement as an important step toward strengthening relations between the two institutions, which he said date back to 2016.

He also congratulated the new leadership of the Ghana National Fire Service for the progress made under its administration.

Barvoul acknowledged Konneh's role in facilitating the visit and supporting the delegation's engagements with the Ghana National Fire Service and Premium Pole Investments.

He said Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development had informed the development of the strategic priorities outlined in the Liberia National Fire Service's Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025-2030).

The plan, launched in 2025, provides a framework for transforming the institution in line with the government's national development priorities.

It identifies five priority areas: institutional strengthening and capacity building; service modernization and operational readiness; prevention, regulation and public education; partnerships and resource mobilization; and data, risk management and resilience.

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The proposed partnership is intended to support the implementation of the fire service's five-year strategic plan, with emphasis on institutional capacity building, operational effectiveness and the modernization of fire and emergency response services.

Premium Pole Investments is expected to undertake further engagements in Liberia in the coming weeks to review proposed partnership programmes and agreements for consideration.

The proposed collaboration is expected to provide additional support for the fire service's modernization agenda as Liberia seeks to strengthen its capacity to prevent and respond to fires and other emergencies.

Barvoul was scheduled to return to Monrovia on Saturday, November 7, following the conclusion of the working visit.