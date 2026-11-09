West Africa: Liberia, Japan Sign 250m Yen Food Aid Deal

-Japanese Envoy Hails Foreign Minister Nyanti's Reforms

The Governments of Liberia and Japan have signed a 250 million Japanese yen food aid agreement aimed at strengthening food security and supporting Liberia's development priorities.

The agreement, signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, forms part of Japan's longstanding KR Food Aid Program, which provides rice to Liberia while generating funds through rice sales to support national development initiatives.

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Japanese Ambassador to Liberia Hiroshi Yoshimoto praised Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti for introducing institutional reforms intended to strengthen transparency, accountability, and the management of Japan's development assistance.

Ambassador Yoshimoto reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting Liberia's food security efforts, emphasizing that the program addresses immediate food needs while contributing to broader development objectives.

"I am pleased that Japan is able to carry out this program every year in partnership with the Liberian government to provide the much-needed rice for the people of Liberia," he said.

The Japanese envoy stressed the importance of ensuring that proceeds from rice sales are properly managed and directed toward Liberia's development priorities.

Responding, Foreign Minister Nyanti thanked Japan for its continued support, noting that the reforms were intended to improve accountability and ensure that international assistance delivers tangible benefits to Liberians.

She emphasized that while food assistance remains important, Liberia's long-term priority is to strengthen domestic agricultural production and reduce dependence on imported rice.

Minister Nyanti said the initiative aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes agriculture and food security.

She also welcomed the program's financing mechanism, which allows proceeds from rice sales to support development projects.

As part of the reforms, the Foreign Ministry has developed a new management guide to strengthen oversight of the program and facilitate the transfer of management responsibilities to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Minister Nyanti signed the agreement on behalf of Liberia, while Ambassador Yoshimoto represented Japan.

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The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Cllr. Jeddi M. Armah, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration Dr. Ibrahim A. Nyei, and Assistant Minister for International Cooperation Leon Talery, among other officials.