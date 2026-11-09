West Africa: Liberia Faces Rising Maternal Deaths, Unsafe Abortions

-As Funding Cuts Threaten Reproductive Healthcare for Thousands

MONROVIA, November 9, 2026: Liberia could record an additional 323 maternal deaths and 37,800 unsafe abortions annually if international funding cuts to family planning and sexual and reproductive health services continue, according to an analysis by the Informal Working Group on Reproductive Health and Rights (IWG).

The analysis warns that an estimated US$2.4 million reduction in reproductive health funding beginning in 2025 could leave approximately 327,700 women and couples without access to contraception, resulting in an additional 107,600 unintended pregnancies annually.

It further projects 22,400 additional unintended pregnancies among girls aged 15 to 19, alongside 9,300 unsafe abortions involving adolescent girls each year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The findings have raised concerns among reproductive health advocates, particularly the Amplifying Rights Network (ARN), which warns that declining financial support could undermine efforts to reduce maternal mortality, teenage pregnancies, and unsafe abortions.

ARN, which advocates comprehensive sexuality education, contraceptive access, and reproductive healthcare, described the projections as a serious threat to women's health, gender equality, and national development.

The organization stressed that women and girls must have access to accurate reproductive health information, affordable contraceptives, and quality healthcare services.

According to ARN, reduced international assistance could particularly affect adolescent girls, young women, and vulnerable communities that depend on donor-supported reproductive health programmes.

The concerns come amid existing challenges in Liberia's healthcare system, including contraceptive shortages in rural communities and limited access to youth-friendly reproductive health services.

On September 23, 2026, the Ministry of Health launched the National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Nutrition Strategy (2026-2031) to improve access to reproductive healthcare and address barriers affecting adolescents.

However, uncertainty remains over the proposed Public Health Bill, which passed the House of Representatives in 2022 but remains stalled in the Senate.

The legislation includes provisions addressing comprehensive sexuality education and access to safe abortion services under specified conditions, although these provisions remain subjects of public debate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Pregnancy and Childbirth West Africa Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the IWG analysis urges the government to increase domestic financing for reproductive healthcare as international assistance declines.

It also recommends integrating reproductive health services into public and nongovernmental health facilities, strengthening community health services, and expanding access to age-appropriate reproductive health education.

Advocates warn that failure to address the funding gap could worsen maternal mortality, disrupt girls' education, and undermine women's economic opportunities.

The analysis emphasizes the need for sustainable domestic financing to protect essential reproductive health services and reduce Liberia's dependence on international assistance.