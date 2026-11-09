-Opens Gbarnga Service Center to Address Telecom Complaints

GBARNGA, Bong County, November 9, 2026: µµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµµThe Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has opened a Consumer Support Center in Gbarnga, Bong County, as part of efforts to decentralize telecommunications regulatory services and strengthen consumer protection outside Monrovia.

The facility will allow residents of Bong County and surrounding communities to report complaints against mobile network operators and internet service providers without traveling to the capital.

Consumers can seek assistance with poor network coverage, service interruptions, unexpected mobile data depletion, disputed airtime charges, and other telecommunications-related concerns.

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The center will also provide consumer education and assist community radio stations with regulatory compliance.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony on Friday, November 6, LTA Chairperson Clarence K. Massaquoi said the initiative demonstrates the Authority's commitment to bringing regulatory services closer to ordinary citizens.

"Decentralization is meant to empower the locals. Decentralization is intended to include our citizens at this level," Massaquoi said.

He emphasized that decentralization must go beyond establishing offices in county capitals to ensuring that citizens can access essential government services.

The Gbarnga facility follows the establishment of the LTA's first decentralized Consumer Support Center in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

LTA Commissioner for Consumer, Public Affairs and Universal Access Patrick R. Honnah said the initiative would provide subscribers with direct access to regulatory assistance when service providers fail to address their complaints.

"This service center is going to open up opportunities for telecommunications consumers and users to have access to their government when they have issues with their service providers," Honnah staBy Layli Maparyan, Ph.D.ted.

He encouraged residents to take advantage of the facility to seek redress for unresolved telecommunications complaints.

Meanwhile, Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye Sr. commended the LTA for expanding its services beyond Monrovia but cautioned that decentralization must be supported by adequate funding to ensure sustainability.

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He stressed that establishing regional offices would have little impact unless they were properly staffed and equipped to deliver effective services.

Representatives of telecommunications operators, including Lonestar Cell MTN, welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important step toward improving accountability, consumer protection, and cooperation between service providers and subscribers.

County stakeholders also pledged support but urged the LTA to ensure that the center remains accessible and responsive to consumer concerns.

The dedication ceremony brought together government officials, telecommunications operators, civil society representatives, local authorities, and members of the public.

The LTA plans to extend similar services to other counties as part of its broader decentralization program.