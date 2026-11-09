Nigeria: U.S. Trade, Security Partnership Could Create Opportunities in Nigeria

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, conducts an interview with Olivia Burrows, reporter for Citizen TV Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya, July 28, 2026.

analysis

Washington is linking commerce to security. For Nigeria, the measures are market access, non-oil exports, investment and jobs.

Nigeria's ambition to expand non-oil exports and attract investment provides a practical test of Washington's effort to connect commercial engagement, diplomacy and security across Africa.

Following the Africa Strategic Dialogue at the National Defense University in Washington on 29 October, senior US officials explained how their institutions were approaching those connections. US Africa Command commander, Dagvin Anderson, identified Nigeria among the countries where he had encountered interest in constructive American economic engagement.

US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia Jr. framed the approach as an economic partnership, with benefits required on both sides.

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"It has to be a good deal for African partners and a good deal for the US taxpayers and industry," Mr Garcia said.

He also identified the conditions companies need to operate.

"Conflict impedes companies from building, hiring, growing," he said.

Mr Anderson approached the relationship from the security side, explaining why cooperation needed to extend beyond military activity.

"And so we can't just focus on the security piece," he said. "We have to look at how we bridge into that stability and investment."

However, the commercial relationship has its own institutional foundation and explicitly stated national priorities.

The US-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership was established through a five-year memorandum signed in July 2024. Its working groups began meeting in June 2025 across agriculture, the digital economy, and infrastructure, bringing government and private-sector participants together to identify obstacles to trade and investment.

Those activities predate the latest AFRICOM dialogue. The bilateral partnership is a commercial framework, not a military programme directed by the command.

At a ministerial meeting in Lagos in January, Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, emphasised export diversification and access to the American market.

She said "a central priority for us is to accelerate non-oil export diversification and to ensure that more Nigerian businesses can access U.S. markets in a way that is competitive, sustainable, and inclusive," according to the US Mission's published account.

Her formulation supplies a Nigerian measure of success. Expanding opportunities for American companies in Nigeria and helping Nigerian businesses compete in the United States are related ambitions, but they require different results.

The partnership's working groups were tasked with identifying barriers other than tariffs and recommending solutions to policymakers. By the January ministerial, they had developed proposals intended to improve the business environment and facilitate private-sector activity.

That work provides a setting in which to assess the wider language of mutual benefit. For a Nigerian exporter, progress means more than an announcement of interest. It means being able to compete, secure customers, and deliver products into a market on commercially workable terms.

At the October discussion, Mark Mitchell, the Commerce Department's deputy assistant secretary for the Middle East and Africa, Global Markets, described commercial-support activity across technology, energy, manufacturing, critical minerals and infrastructure.

He distinguished formal Commercial Advocacy cases from the department's broader support for business engagement.

That distinction matters when assessing the scale and status of commercial opportunities. A prospective procurement, an awarded contract, an approved financing package, and an operational project represent different stages. They should not be presented interchangeably as completed investments or demonstrated local benefit.

In a written statement following the roundtable, the US Department of Commerce said, "The Department of Commerce is focused on the mutual wins of trade relationships and commercial deals that can deliver economic prosperity and security. We are working toward a long-term partnering relationship through trade."

The statement makes the intended connection explicit.

The US Department of Energy was also represented in the October discussion by William Schirano, the Energy Department's deputy assistant secretary for multilateral engagement and market development. He described energy access and technical cooperation as foundations for broader economic activity.

A public G20 energy ministers' statement issued in September provides one example of that wider agenda. It calls for financing, stronger distribution systems, and local and regional value chains for clean cooking, while recognising that countries will choose different technologies according to their circumstances. It includes liquefied petroleum gas, electricity, natural gas, and other options. The statement is a multilateral commitment, not an announcement of a Nigeria-specific project.

AFRICOM's organisational developments show how the military side is approaching economic engagement.

Recent reporting suggests that the command had established a Defense Economics Office to examine how economic, commercial, and financial activity could produce security effects. Mr Anderson identified Joshua Stinson, a colonel, as the command's lead for defense economics.

The reported remit extended beyond investment promotion. It included infrastructure and access, critical mineral supply chains, and efforts to disrupt adversaries' revenues. The office's emergence formed part of a wider setting in which the United States, China and Russia compete for influence and access across Africa.

"We're not looking to replace what Commerce does, by any means," Mr Anderson said, according to publicly available news reports.

That boundary is important. Security priorities may influence American engagement, but commercial negotiations, financing decisions, and Nigerian economic policy retain separate responsibilities.

Mr Anderson acknowledged another limit during the October exchange. Providing access to the American economy was not his direct responsibility, but he could help connect African requests with relevant institutions and convene discussions.

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His military resources had been "reduced," he said, making coordination with other agencies part of his explanation of how AFRICOM could continue pursuing security objectives.

The approach, therefore, joins institutions around potentially overlapping interests without making those interests identical.

Ms Oduwole's stated priorities concern a more diversified Nigerian economy and stronger opportunities for Nigerian businesses. Washington's stated objectives include American commercial gains and security benefits from more durable relationships.

For Nigerian businesses, results would be visible in barriers removed, financing secured, contracts performed, and exports delivered. For households, the relevant consequences include employment, affordable services, and opportunities to participate in productive economic activity.

Nigeria has articulated what it wants from the commercial relationship. The task now is to assess whether the institutions pursuing partnership can translate those objectives into results--and distinguish opportunities being discussed from benefits already delivered.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent and geopolitical analyst covering US-Africa relations, defence, diplomacy, and international security. She reports across print, broadcast, and digital platforms, including The Shaka Spear, examining how policy decisions affect African countries and their publics. She regularly covers the Pentagon, State Department, and White House. Follow her on X: @PearlMatibe.