Nigeria: Debtors of Failed Banks Evading Loan Recovery - NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has raised concerns over the refusal of some debtors of failed banks to repay outstanding loans, accusing them of deliberately frustrating recovery efforts through asset concealment, legal delays and intimidation.

NDIC noted that such practices undermine efforts to recover funds belonging to depositors and delay the payment of outstanding claims to customers of liquidated financial institutions.

The Director of the Asset Management Department of the NDIC, Ogungbemi Theophilus, raised the concerns on Monday during the Stakeholders' Seminar and Public Relations Workshop in Abuja.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the corporation in recovering assets of failed banks, Theophilus said, "Some debtors of failed banks believe that because a bank's licence is revoked, he is not obliged to fulfil his responsibilities anymore. They hide assets. They frustrate service, employ delay tactics in courts. Sometimes, they try to intimidate. But we have to always do our job professionally too."

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He explained that recovering outstanding loans remained one of the most difficult aspects of bank liquidation, particularly when borrowers failed to honour their obligations before the affected institutions lost their operating licences.

"A loan that was not repaid when the bank was alive does not become easier to recover when the bank is dead," he noted.

The director noted that delays in recovering loans and disposing of physical assets could significantly reduce their value, ultimately affecting the amount available for distribution to depositors.

Theophilus disclosed that the corporation conducted public auctions through competitive sealed bidding on November 3 and 4, 2026, to dispose of physical assets belonging to three banks in liquidation.

He identified the institutions as Union Homes Savings and Loans, Heritage Bank, and Resort Savings and Loans, adding that the auctions took place in Lagos, Taraba and Adamawa states.

He said the exercises were coordinated by the Asset Management Department and executed by appointed auctioneers.

The director also cautioned against excessive recovery costs, stressing that expenses incurred in recovering debts must not outweigh the value of recovered assets

"If it costs us N10m to recover N8m, the depositor has lost. We must be disciplined about costs, timelines and reporting," he said.

He further warned professionals engaged in asset recovery against insider dealing, deliberate undervaluation, collusion with buyers and diversion of proceeds.

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"The Corporation has zero tolerance for insider dealing, under-valuation, collusion with buyers, diversion of proceeds, or any conduct that short-changes depositors," he declared.

Theophilus announced that the NDIC was developing a comprehensive Asset Management Policy to strengthen asset identification, documentation, valuation, disposal procedures and accountability in recoveries.

He said the corporation would also deepen collaboration with auctioneers, valuers, sales agents, surveyors and other professionals to improve loan recoveries and accelerate the settlement of depositors' claims.