Nigeria: Turkiye - Nigeria Deploying Turkish Drones, Helicopters in Anti-Terror Operations - Envoy

10 November 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Turkish-supplied attack helicopters and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become critical operational assets for the Nigerian Armed Forces in counter-terrorism operations, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, revealed during a press conference in Abuja.

Detailing expanding defence cooperation, the envoy noted that Nigerian military personnel actively deploy Turkish air platforms to combat insecurity, particularly across northern operational theatres.

"The Nigerian Army uses Turkish attack helicopters and Turkish drones in its fights against insecurity, especially in the north of Nigeria," the ambassador stated, outlining plans to establish domestic assembly and production units in Nigeria.

The bilateral security framework includes significant training initiatives. Currently, 200 Nigerian Special Forces personnel are completing an intensive two-month counter-terrorism training program in Türkiye.

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Building on this effort, both nations plan to establish a joint local military training facility in Nigeria to provide continuous instruction led by Turkish military personnel.

The ambassador emphasised that Türkiye's willingness to share expertise stems from four decades of its own complex counter-insurgency operations, recognising that asymmetric security challenges require military, economic, and strategic coordination.

Beyond defence cooperation, the envoy highlighted broader bilateral engagement, including historic diplomatic ties dating back to 1960 and trade targets aimed at expanding bilateral commerce toward $5 billion.

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