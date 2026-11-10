Liberia Backs Ukraine Truce At UN, Urges Lasting Humanitarian Deals

NEW YORK -- Liberia told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the humanitarian cooperation Russia and Ukraine achieved with U.S. help should become "sustained and repeatable." It also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and called for an immediate ceasefire leading to a lasting peace.

Ambassador Lewis G. Brown II, Liberia's permanent representative to the United Nations, spoke at a council briefing on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine. He welcomed the role of first lady Melania Trump and the cooperation between Russian and Ukrainian representatives that made a recent humanitarian operation possible. He also acknowledged her efforts to help reunite children with their families.

"The task now is to make such cooperation sustained and repeatable. Further arrangements should enable safe and voluntary evacuations, assistance for civilians who remain, expanded humanitarian access on both sides of the front line, and additional exchanges of prisoners of war and releases of unlawfully detained civilians," Brown said.

The operation followed a temporary, six-day ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine. The ceasefire allowed humanitarian aid into the city and the evacuation of hundreds of residents, according to news reports. Melania Trump hosted a rare meeting of Russian and Ukrainian officials at the White House on Nov. 5 to mark the arrangement.

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Brown reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. He called for a comprehensive and lasting peace in line with the U.N. Charter and international law.

He condemned attacks on civilians and civilian objects and urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law. He called for protection of hospitals, schools and the infrastructure civilians need to survive. He said the International Committee of the Red Cross should have full access to prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions, and that humanitarian workers must be able to operate safely and reach people in need quickly and without obstruction.

Brown encouraged the parties, and those facilitating contact between them, to use the channels available to pursue further humanitarian agreements and sustained negotiations to end the war. He said the people of Ukraine, and civilians in Russia affected by the war, deserve a future beyond repeated loss and uncertainty.

Liberia is serving a 2026-2027 term on the Security Council and is due to hold the council's rotating presidency in December.