Tanzania: Dr Samia Sends Condolences Following the Deaths of 21 People Involved in Road Crash

9 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a condolence message to Iringa Regional Commissioner Kheri James following the deaths of 21 people in a road accident involving a passenger bus and a cargo truck in the Masumbo area, Iringa Region.

In her condolence message, President Samia extended her sympathies to the Regional Commissioner, the bereaved families, relatives, friends and all residents affected by the tragedy, as well as Tanzanians in general.

She also wished the families who lost their loved ones and all those affected by the accident patience, resilience and strength as they go through this difficult period of mourning.

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