Tanzania: 21 People Perish in a Road Carnage Along Iringa-Mbeya Highway

Iringa — TWENTY ONE people have been killed and five others injured after a Fuso minibus collided with a Scania truck at Kiponzero Junction along the Iringa-Njombe Highway.

The accident occurred today, November 9, 2026, at around 7am and is suspected to have been caused by the negligence of the Fuso driver, who allegedly entered the main road from a feeder road without ensuring it was safe to do so.

Iringa Regional Police Commander SACP Allan Bukumbi said preliminary investigations had established that the driver entered the highway without taking the necessary precautions, resulting in a collision with the oncoming truck.

According to Commander Bukumbi, the Fuso minibus, registration number T 892 DRE, owned by Charles Kamaze, a resident of Iringa, was travelling from Wasa towards Iringa. It was being driven by a man identified only as Amos, who was among those killed in the accident.

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He said the minibus collided with a Scania truck, registration number T 859 DVK, owned by Overland Company, which was travelling from Iringa towards the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The truck was driven by Gabon Kajunge Masele, 64, a resident of Dar es Salaam.

Commander Bukumbi said the fatalities comprised 10 men, nine women and two boys aged between three and five years.

He added that the five injured victims, comprising four men and one woman, received initial medical attention. Two were referred to Iringa Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment, while the other three are continuing to receive treatment at Masumbo Dispensary.

He said the bodies of the deceased had been taken to Iringa Regional Referral Hospital as arrangements for further procedures continued.