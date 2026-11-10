Liberia: Samuel Jackson, Under Travel Ban in Wife's Death Case, Appeals for Medical Treatment Abroad

MONROVIA -- Samuel P. Jackson, the Liberian economist charged in connection with his wife's death, says his health is failing under the court restrictions that keep him in Liberia. On Monday he appealed publicly for permission to travel abroad for specialized medical treatment.

In a series of social media posts, Jackson shared a photograph of himself lying on a bed and said he wanted fair treatment, not sympathy.

"My current condition in Liberia. Not asking for special favors or sympathy just equity. Have a good day," Jackson wrote.

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In another post, he wrote: "Wow. I'm losing my appetite. That's not good."

Jackson said he has met every condition the court set since his release on bond.

"I've been under the jurisdiction of the court for 8 months. I sign in every Thursday at the court. This is my 4th judge. I have met all commitments. I'm not begging for sympathy but what is legally due. I'm not asking for compassion or humanity. Equity!" he wrote.

He also wrote that he has struggled emotionally. "Today was an extremely tough day. I know I can seem tough but I do get depressed and sad. But I have to be strong for many people who believe and depend upon me. My family and friends," he wrote.

Jackson did not say what condition he is seeking treatment for.

He appealed to Criminal Court "A" Judge Onesimus Barwon on Oct. 23 for permission to leave Liberia temporarily for specialized treatment, according to published reports. The day before, a video circulating online showed him being physically assisted at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia. The court has not made public whether it has ruled on his request.

On Sunday, Liberian lawyer Moriah Yeakula-Korkpor called on the Ministry of Justice to make sure Jackson receives the medical attention he needs. She said Jackson still has questions to answer about his wife's death but that his health should not be compromised while the case is unresolved.

Jackson's wife, Ntombikayise Innocentia Khumalo Jackson, a South African-born lawyer known as Toni, died March 13 at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center in Monrovia from severe head injuries. The Liberia National Police opened a homicide investigation.

On March 16, Inspector General Gregory Coleman said Jackson had been declared a suspect, no longer just a person of interest. Investigators sealed the couple's home as a crime scene. Jackson has said he found his wife injured when he returned home and arranged for her to receive medical care.

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Police charged Jackson on April 2 with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. A Montserrado County grand jury indicted him, and Criminal Court "A" ordered his arrest. He spent four nights at the Monrovia Central Prison before Resident Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie released him on April 6 on a US$20,000 criminal appearance bond.

As conditions of his release, Jackson must report to the Sheriff's Office every Thursday at 1 p.m. His passport and travel documents are held by the court, and a writ of ne exeat republica bars him from leaving Liberia.

On April 22, the court dismissed a prosecution challenge to the validity of his property valuation bond and ordered the return of personal belongings seized during the investigation.

On May 26, the court ruled that an autopsy by a forensic investigator retained by the defense could not be admitted as evidence, because the investigator lacked legal authority to conduct post-mortem examinations under Liberian regulations. The court allowed other parts of the investigator's work, including crime-scene documentation and evidence collection.

On July 24, prosecutors asked for more time to produce the official autopsy and toxicology reports. At that time, Toni Jackson's remains were still being held at a funeral home, awaiting documents needed to return them to South Africa, FrontPageAfrica reported. It is not known whether the official reports have since been filed or whether her remains have been repatriated.

Jackson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.