Nigeria: Tinubu's Projects, Security Efforts Boosting South-East Economy - Shettima

ABUJA: Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is driving economic growth and improving security in the South-East through investments in road infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, housing and human capital development.

Shettima said the Federal Government's interventions in Ebonyi State and the wider South-East were aimed at improving regional connectivity, strengthening food security, expanding economic opportunities and addressing longstanding development challenges.

The Vice-President spoke on Monday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, where he urged residents to renew Tinubu's mandate in the 2027 general elections.

He said the administration had demonstrated its commitment to Ebonyi through major infrastructure projects, federal appointments and policies designed to improve citizens' welfare.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This campaign has been a season of triumph. We have triumphed over the falsehoods of our opponents. We have triumphed over those who mistook the limits of their imagination for the limits of our reach.

"We have never turned our backs on you. We have answered your support with projects and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured Ebonyi through distinguished appointments and projects across the state," he said.

Shettima described public office as a responsibility to deliver measurable improvements in the lives of citizens, adding that the administration was seeking another mandate to consolidate its development programmes.

"If any state can speak with confidence about the dividends of democracy, it is Ebonyi. You have stood by us. You have assured us that a mandate is a debt of honour, repayable only through service. Yet democracy demands the humility of asking again.

"We have returned to seek the renewal of your mandate, to serve you, to defend you, and to stand by you," he said.

Highlighting federal infrastructure investments, the Vice-President listed the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway as one of the major projects expected to strengthen trade and economic integration between the South-East, North-Central and other parts of the country.

He also mentioned the Ndibe Bridge, which is designed to connect Ebonyi with Cross River State, as well as ongoing work on the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway and the Okposi-Ohaozara-Ukawu-Cross River road.

According to him, the projects will ease the movement of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other commodities while reducing transportation challenges for businesses and communities.

On agriculture, Shettima described Ebonyi as an important contributor to Nigeria's food security, particularly in rice and cassava production.

He said the Federal Government was supporting farmers through fertiliser distribution, interest-free FarmerMoni assistance and other agricultural development programmes.

He added that investments in rural roads would improve farmers' access to markets, reduce post-harvest losses and increase their earnings.

The Vice-President also disclosed that thousands of beneficiaries in the state had received grants under the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme, while federal employment and digital skills initiatives were creating opportunities for young people.

On security, Shettima said the Tinubu administration had intensified efforts to restore stability in the South-East, stressing that economic development depended on the safety of communities, businesses and critical infrastructure.

He identified the establishment and commencement of operations at the Nigerian Army Recruits Training Depot in Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State, as one of the Federal Government's interventions in the region.

"The security of the South-East has changed since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu became Commander-in-Chief over three years ago. We have worked to restore order, and we will keep working," he said.

Shettima also listed the establishment of the South-East Development Commission, the launch of the South-East Vision 2050 and the approval of the South East Investment Company as institutional measures aimed at accelerating regional development and attracting investment.

He said the initiatives reflected the administration's recognition of the relationship between security, economic inclusion and long-term stability.

Commending Governor Francis Nwifuru, the Vice-President said increased federal revenue allocations had strengthened the capacity of state governments to invest in infrastructure and essential services.

He praised the governor for deploying the state's resources towards development projects and urged the people to support Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed Ebonyi's support for Tinubu, saying the state had benefited from the administration's economic reforms and special interventions in road infrastructure.

"Under President Tinubu, the poor roads in our state and zone are now better. We now enjoy special road interventions," he said.

The governor, however, appealed to the Federal Government to provide a 330kV electricity transmission line to improve power supply and support industrial development in the state.

He assured the President that Ebonyi would deliver 80 per cent of its votes to him in the 2027 presidential election.

Also speaking, former APC National Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, commended the Tinubu administration's economic reforms and infrastructure investments, urging residents to support its re-election bid.

Umahi described the turnout at the rally as evidence of support for the APC and Tinubu.

He thanked the President for what he called unprecedented federal investments in road infrastructure across the state, involving hundreds of kilometres of highways and billions of naira.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister urged Ebonyi residents to sustain their support for the Tinubu-Shettima administration, expressing confidence that the state would deliver 1.3 million votes to the President in 2027.

Earlier, Shettima paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Amagu Autonomous Community in Abakaliki, His Royal Highness, Eze Fidelis Nwonumara, who is also Chairman of the Izzi/Nnodo Traditional Rulers Council.

During the visit, the monarch conferred on the Vice-President the traditional title, Aka Ekpuchi Ọnwa, meaning "A Hand Cannot Cover the Moon".

The title, drawn from an Igbo proverb, symbolises the belief that genuine merit, greatness and distinguished service cannot be concealed.

It also recognised Shettima's public service and the longstanding relationship between the people of Northern Nigeria and the South-East.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, the Vice-President described it as a responsibility to deepen his relationship with Ebonyi State and strengthen national unity.

He recalled the historic ties of trade, friendship and shared community life between the North and South-East, saying Nigeria's diversity remained one of its greatest strengths.

"I have travelled from the far North-East to the South-East, yet I stand here among brothers and sisters. Our ancestors understood that friendship could cross rivers, mountains and kingdoms. They knew that a stranger who is received with love soon becomes a member of the household. This is the Nigeria we must preserve," he said.