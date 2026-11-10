Zimbabwe: Nine Zimbabwean Nationals Appear in Gauteng Courts Over Alleged Attempt to Join Russia-Ukraine War

Nine Zimbabwean nationals on Monday appeared in two separate Gauteng magistrates’ courts after their arrest over an alleged attempt to leave South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The nine men were arrested on Sunday following an intelligence-driven investigation, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Five of the accused appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court after being arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

They have been identified as Weight Mudhanyane, 23, Javangwe Munyaradzi, 41, Wesley Sothole, 24, Abel Muchenje, 40, and Knowledge Ndunduma, 46.

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The remaining four accused, Bobo Chinhondo, 43, Batsirai Shereni, 24, Liberty Shereni, 44, and Niobe Zhou, 37, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court following their arrest at a hotel in Bruma.

All nine face charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

In a statement released on Monday, the NPA said a multidisciplinary team conducted the operation after gathering information during the investigation.

“The arrests were effected on November 8 2026 following an intelligence-driven investigation. Acting on information gathered during the investigation, a multidisciplinary team conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of the accused. It is alleged that the accused intended to leave South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said the prosecuting authority.

The matter involving the five accused who appeared in Kempton Park was postponed to November 10 to allow them to secure legal representation.

The four accused who appeared in Johannesburg are expected back in court on November 12, also to allow them to obtain legal representation.

All nine accused remain in custody.