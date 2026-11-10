South Africa: Nine in Court for Alleged Contravention of Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998

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10 November 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Nine foreign nationals have appeared in two separate courts in Gauteng, following their arrest in connection with an alleged attempt to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Five of the accused appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court, following their arrest at OR Tambo International Airport, while the rest appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court, following their arrest at a hotel in Bruma.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused will face charges of contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

"The arrests were effected on [Sunday] following an intelligence-driven investigation. Acting on information gathered during the investigation, a multidisciplinary team conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of the accused. It is alleged that the accused intended to leave South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The matter involving the five accused, who appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court, was postponed to [today] to allow them to secure legal representation," a NPA statement read.

The four other accused will appear in court for the same purposes on Thursday.

"The NPA reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that alleged contraventions of South African law are prosecuted without fear, favour or prejudice. The accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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