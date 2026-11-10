Nigeria: CJN Swears in 375 Judges for Election Tribunals

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday swore in members of the Election Petition Tribunals ahead of the 2027 general elections, "warning judicial officers against political pressure and intimidation."

The CJN gave the warning at the swearing in of members and a capacity-building workshop organised by the Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 375 judges took the oath of office as members of the 2027 election petition tribunals.

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She said that misinformation, intimidation and attempts to prejudice pending proceedings had no place in a society governed by the rule of law.

"Members of the public and media organisations should therefore exercise care in sharing information and commenting on matters before the courts.

"Criticism of judicial decisions, when informed and responsibly expressed, is a legitimate feature of democratic discourse; however, misinformation, intimidation and attempts to prejudice pending proceedings have no place in a society governed by the rule of law," she said.

The CJN also cautioned lawyers against filing multiple suits and seeking conflicting court orders in election-related disputes ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

She further warned judges handling 2027 election petitions against compromising fair hearing in their bid to deliver speedy justice.

Kekere-Ekun, who gave the keynote address at the opening ceremony, said such practices, including the use of ex parte applications to secure tactical advantages, could bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

She cautioned that the urgency of election petitions must not be used as an excuse to compromise the right of any party to fair hearing, stressing the need to balance expedition with fairness.

She urged judges to ensure strict compliance with constitutional and statutory timelines while protecting the right of every party to fair hearing.

Kekere-Ekun urged the judges undertaking the assignment to remain guided by their judicial oath, courage and impartiality, irrespective of public expectations or pressure.

She also implored legal practitioners to approach election litigation with professionalism and candour, stressing that their duty extended beyond advancing clients' interests to respecting the administration of justice.

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Kekere-Ekun warned public officials against making comments on pending cases, saying pronouncements on their merits or attempts to prejudge judicial outcomes could create unnecessary tension.

She further urged citizens and media organisations to exercise caution in their use of social media, particularly in sharing unverified allegations and commenting on pending election disputes.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, said the manner in which electoral disputes were adjudicated often determined whether political contests were peacefully resolved within constitutional order or descended into uncertainty and discord.

Fagbemi said the effectiveness of the tribunals depended not only on the competence of judicial members but also on the efficiency of their registries and quality of administrative support.

He said the appointment of registrars should not be treated as routine administrative postings, stressing the need for individuals with the requisite experience, competence and administrative capacity.

Fagbemi urged the judges to remain guided by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and principles of justice, stressing the need for sound legal analysis and available evidence. (NAN)