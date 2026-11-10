Nigeria Seeks Stronger Commonwealth Action On Security, Trade

Nigeria has called for stronger cooperation among Commonwealth nations on peace and security, trade, climate resilience, democratic governance and youth empowerment.

This is part of the country's expectations from the Commonwealth at the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St John's, Antigua.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made the call during her interventions at the just concluded summit, stressing the need for member states to pursue shared interests and values amid evolving global geopolitical realities.

According to a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the Minister's Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Dr Magnus Eze, the minister emphasised that the Commonwealth must move beyond shared commitments to practical actions that address the challenges confronting its member nations.

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She identified combating terrorism, expanding access to development finance and strengthening collective security as key priorities requiring renewed attention.

On democratic governance, Odumegwu-Ojukwu drew attention to Nigeria's preparations for its January 2027 general elections, urging the Commonwealth to prioritise credible electoral processes through election observation missions and stronger democratic institutions.

She said Nigeria, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remained committed to promoting civil, political and social rights, while upholding the rule of law and judicial independence as essential pillars of transparent and inclusive governance.

The minister also highlighted economic cooperation, describing the creation of the Commonwealth Trade Portal as a welcome development capable of strengthening commercial ties and opening new opportunities for member countries.

She noted that trade facilitation, improved market access and the integration of developing economies into global financial markets would help accelerate economic growth across the Commonwealth.

"Nigeria is particularly pleased to note the creation of the Commonwealth Trade Portal. Trade facilitation initiatives will foster economic growth, expanding trade links among members, and assisting developing economies to integrate into the global financial market will most certainly go a long way towards boosting economic development and trade," the minister said.

On gender inclusion and humanitarian concerns, Nigeria urged the organisation to pay greater attention to women and girls affected by armed conflict, displacement and climate change.

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Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed that access to essential services, livelihoods and justice must remain central to the Commonwealth's collective response, insisting that affected women and girls should have a voice in shaping solutions to their challenges.

Another major issue at the ministerial meeting was reparatory justice, particularly the historical consequences of the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans.

The minister welcomed the agreement by the United Kingdom government to engage affected countries in a structured, time-bound, inclusive and good-faith dialogue on the issue.

The development featured prominently among the meeting's discussions, reflecting renewed attention to historical injustices and the need for meaningful engagement between affected nations and former colonial powers.

Nigeria expressed hope that the outcomes of CHOGM 2026 would translate into tangible commitments capable of creating employment, strengthening security and improving the living conditions of citizens across member states.