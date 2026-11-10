Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu's Projects'll Transform South-East Economy - Shettima

*Yari demands 1.2m votes from Ebonyi; Umahi promises 1.3m *'If Tinubu isn't re-elected, ongoing projects'll stop' -- Uzodimma *APC has built Nigeria for benefit of few -- Makinde *PRP accuses APC of suffocating opposition, exploiting religious fault lines

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu's massive investments in security, infrastructure, agriculture and human capital development are transforming the South-East economy, promising to address the region's longstanding development challenges.

Shettima, who spoke yesterday at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, said the Federal Government's interventions were aimed at improving connectivity, strengthening food security, expanding economic opportunities and restoring security.

He said the administration had demonstrated its commitment to Ebonyi through major infrastructure projects, federal appointments and welfare programmes.

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"This campaign has been a season of triumph. We have triumphed over the falsehoods of our opponents. We have never turned our backs on you. We have answered your support with projects, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured Ebonyi through distinguished appointments and projects across the state," he said.

According to him, Ebonyi has benefited from the dividends of democracy and deserves to renew the President's mandate.

"You have stood by us. You have assured us that a mandate is a debt of honour, repayable only through service. Yet democracy demands the humility of asking again. We have returned to seek the renewal of your mandate, to serve you, defend you and stand by you," he added.

Listing the Federal Government's infrastructure projects, Shettima identified the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway, part of the administration's Trans-Saharan highway vision, as a major initiative to strengthen trade between the South-East, North-Central and other regions.

Others are the Ndibe Bridge, which will link Ebonyi with Cross River State; the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway; and the Okposi-Ohaozara-Ukawu-Cross River road.

He said the projects would ease the transportation of agricultural produce and manufactured goods, improve market access and reduce business costs.

On agriculture, the Vice President described Ebonyi as a major contributor to national food security through rice and cassava production. He listed fertiliser distribution, interest-free FarmerMoni assistance and rural road investments among measures to support farmers.

He also disclosed that thousands of Ebonyi residents had benefited from grants under the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme, while federal employment and digital skills programmes were creating opportunities for youths.

On security, Shettima said the administration had intensified efforts to restore stability in the South-East, stressing that economic development depended on the safety of communities, businesses and infrastructure.

He cited the establishment and commencement of operations at the Nigerian Army Recruits Training Depot at Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State, as part of the intervention.

"The security of the South-East has changed since President Tinubu became Commander-in-Chief over three years ago. We have worked to restore order, and we will keep working," he said.

He also highlighted the establishment of the South-East Development Commission, the launch of South-East Vision 2050 and approval of the South-East Investment Company as initiatives to attract investments and accelerate regional development.

Commending Governor Francis Nwifuru, Shettima said improved federal allocations had strengthened states' capacity to provide infrastructure and essential services.

Yari, Umahi demand 1.3m votes

Meanwhile, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, challenged Ebonyi APC members to deliver at least 1.2 million votes for Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Yari, who said he obtained the figures from the Minister of Works, David Umahi, noted that Ebonyi had about 1.8 million registered voters, with 1.5 million PVCs collected.

"On behalf of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am setting my target. My target is a minimum of 1.2 million votes," he declared.

Umahi, however, raised the target to 1.3 million votes, assuring the President that Ebonyi would deliver the figure.

"We are showing the whole world that Ebonyi State belongs to the APC. We all know there is no NDC or any other party in Ebonyi State," he said.

He credited Tinubu with reviving the 65-kilometre Afikpo-Uturu-Okigwe road project, valued at N193 billion, saying it was already 40 per cent completed.

'Ongoing projects'll stop without Tinubu'

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, warned that ongoing Federal Government projects could be abandoned if Tinubu failed to secure re-election.

"Our responsibility will start from now to go and look for our PVC. That is the weapon, because if Bola Tinubu is not re-elected, all these ongoing projects will stop.

"There is no name on the ballot paper called President Bola Tinubu. What is on the ballot paper is APC, and I invite all of you to vote for APC," he said.

Director of Mobilisation of the campaign council, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, attacked former Rivers State Governor and ADC vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, describing him as a serial loser.

He recalled Amaechi's court challenge to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleging irregularities in the nomination process.

"If Amaechi accuses his former boss of rigging, are you the ones who will disagree with him?" Oshiomhole asked.

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru, said the state's support for Tinubu was based on performance rather than sentiments.

"It is rooted in evidence, conviction and gratitude," he said.

He, however, appealed to the President to address the state's electricity infrastructure deficit, noting that Ebonyi was the only state without a 330kV transmission line.

"This has adversely affected our drive to industrialise this great state. Your Excellency, we kindly request that you consider making funds available for us to embark on the project or take over its installation," he said.

Representing the APC National Chairman, the party's National Vice Chairman, South-East, Ben Nwoye, urged members to vote APC at all levels in the January 16 and February 6 elections.

APC has built Nigeria for few -- Makinde

Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Seyi Makinde, accused the Tinubu administration of building a Nigeria that works only for the privileged few.

Speaking at the party's presidential campaign rally in Jos, Plateau State, Makinde alleged that the APC had appropriated his party's policy ideas, particularly its RESET Agenda, while failing to improve Nigerians' living conditions.

"When we unveiled our RESET Agenda, I said in Abuja that they would soon start stealing our ideas. Now they have started. They say theirs is 'Reform to Prosperity'. They now say they want a Nigeria that will work for everybody. What have they been doing over the past three years?

"They have built a Nigeria that works only for them. Send the oppressors packing. Send them back to Lagos, and let us bring in the team that will reset Nigeria," he said.

Makinde identified insecurity as a major obstacle to Plateau's economic potential, promising that an APM government would prioritise security, tourism and job creation.

He said restoring peace would attract tourists, expand the state's economy and create employment for youths.

"Security is a major pillar of the RESET Agenda. Once we start attracting tourists, our economy on the Plateau will expand, and we will create jobs for our teeming youths," he said.

He urged supporters to take the party's message to polling units, insisting that elections were won at the grassroots.

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Earlier, the party's vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, lamented the deterioration of security in Plateau, recalling the state's former reputation as a tourism destination.

APM National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, also criticised the Federal Government's handling of fuel subsidy removal, questioning its impact on living conditions.

"Subsidy has been withdrawn, according to the Federal Government, for one purpose: to give Nigerians a better life. But are we better off after that? We are paying through our noses. Food is not available. We cannot go to our farms. We cannot do anything," he said.

PRP accuses APC of suffocating opposition

In another development, the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, accused the APC of undermining opposition parties and exploiting religious and ethnic divisions to retain power in 2027.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the party alleged that the ruling party was interfering in opposition parties' internal affairs and deploying state power to frustrate their political activities.

"It is now clear to all Nigerians that APC is putting no stops in suffocating all opposition. From clumsy attempts to interfere in internal affairs of the opposition parties, to the use of state muscle to frustrate genuine campaigns by the opposition," it said.

The PRP also accused the APC of exploiting religious sentiments, recalling the controversy surrounding its Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in 2023.

It alleged that the administration was using religion and ethnicity to deepen divisions and secure electoral advantage instead of addressing insecurity and economic hardship.

"Now that it appears Nigerians are united in rejecting its failure to secure Christians and Muslims, and it has pauperised all Nigerians without regard to faith or tongue, the APC is resorting to cultivating new frontiers in our plural character in a bid to impose its electoral fortunes, even at the expense of deepening local and national divisions," Baba-Ahmed said.

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