Liberia: Govt Unveils U.S.$1.539 Billion 2027 Budget

MONROVIA, November 10, 2026: Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, says the government has proposed a US$1.539 billion national budget for Fiscal Year 2027, representing an 18 percent increase over the approved 2026 budget.

Speaking at a news conference in Monrovia on Monday, November 9, Ngafuan said the proposed budget, under the theme "A Growing Budget for Bigger Impact," prioritizes infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment and public sector salary improvements.

"Public money belongs to the people, and every dollar spent must serve a clear public purpose," Ngafuan said, emphasizing that the proposal remains subject to legislative scrutiny and approval.

He disclosed that government institutions submitted combined funding requests totaling US$3 billion, far exceeding available resources.

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According to Ngafuan, approximately US$1.447 billion, or 94 percent of the proposed budget, will come from domestic resources, while US$92 million is expected from external budget support.

He said Liberia collected more than US$1 billion in domestic revenue by September 2026, marking a historic milestone in government revenue mobilization.

The draft budget allocates US$328.49 million to the Public Sector Investment Program, US$135.83 million to healthcare and US$163.55 million to education.

Major investments include US$7 million for renovation of the University of Liberia, US$5.3 million for improvements at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and funding to fully operationalize the New Redemption Hospital.

Ngafuan also announced proposed salary adjustments and recruitment opportunities benefiting more than 17,000 people, including teachers, healthcare workers, police officers and Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency personnel.

"We cannot resolve every compensation problem in one year, but we can make steady, affordable progress," he said.

On infrastructure, the government proposes US$142.56 million for infrastructure and basic services, including US$49.1 million through the National Road Fund and US$40 million for electricity generation and distribution expansion.

The budget also provides for the recruitment of 1,400 young Liberians into the Armed Forces of Liberia and Liberia National Police, alongside US$2 million for commercial motorcyclist empowerment and US$3 million for the Lone Star National Football Team.

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Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is expected to receive a 77 percent budget increase, while the Liberia National Tourism Authority's allocation rises from US$4.07 million to US$7.72 million.

Ngafuan disclosed that debt servicing will increase from US$232 million in 2026 to US$275.5 million in 2027, while funding for transparency and accountability institutions will rise from US$37.9 million to US$49.13 million.

He also acknowledged nearly US$60 million in outstanding government obligations to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), promising regular contributions and gradual settlement of the arrears.

The Finance Minister urged lawmakers, civil society organizations and citizens to critically examine the proposed spending plan to ensure accountability and effective utilization of public resources.

"Our progress gives us reason for hope. Our people's needs give us clear responsibility," Ngafuan concluded.