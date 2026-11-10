Zimbabwe: Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall Stranded in South Africa Due to Visa Delay Ahead of Global Beauty Finale

MISS Universe Zimbabwe, Roseanna Hall, is stranded in neighbouring South Africa after a delay in the issuance of her visa to travel for the global pageant in Puerto Rico.

Hall was supposed to fly to Puerto Rico on Sunday but was at the time of publishing still holed up in South Africa after her visa was delayed by the US consulate in the neighbouring country.

Zimbabwe is among the African countries that are on a partial travel ban to the United States due to a high rate of visa overstay.

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In a post on her social media accounts, Hall disclosed the travel hiccup.

"I have been in South Africa for the past week and officially today is the day I was supposed to be leaving for Puerto Rico for the 75th edition of Miss Universe but unfortunately due to the partial ban on Zimbabwe and other nations by the United States we have been back and forth trying to get my visa approved," said Hall.

Miss Universe 2026 is being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with participants expected to arrive between November 7 and 10.

Several events will precede the grand finale, which will be held on November 24.

Hall will be aiming to better the finishes of Sakhile Dube and Lyshanda Moyas, who finished in the top 30 at the 2024 and 2025 editions respectively.

The beauty queen remains in high spirits despite the travel setback.

"I am not alone in this predicament, I know some of my African sisters who have been facing the same challenges and I know exactly what they are going through and I truly empathise with them.

"However, the fight is not over, the Zimbabwean government, individuals, stakeholders, Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisation and board have been tirelessly working with me to get this visa approved and I want to thank them for their efforts so far," said Hall.