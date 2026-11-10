Nigeria: Abia Criminalises Removal of Manhole Cover

The Commissioner for Information in Abia, Okey Kanu said the Ministry of Works had so far installed reinforced concrete slabs over 120 open manholes and drains across Aba and Umuahia.

The Abia State Government has declared the unscrupulous removal of manhole covers in different parts of the state a criminal offence.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing reporters at the Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

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Mr Kanu said the unwholesome practice endangers people's lives and warned that anyone caught vandalising the facilities would be prosecuted.

He said the Ministry of Works had so far installed reinforced concrete slabs over 120 open manholes and drains across Aba and Umuahia.

He expressed concern that some unscrupulous persons have continued to remove the covers despite the government's efforts to secure them.

The commissioner also cautioned against the unauthorised construction of speed bumps on public roads, saying these structures, when improperly constructed, contribute to the rapid deterioration of roads.

He advised communities to obtain approval from the Ministry of Works before constructing such bumps to ensure compliance with approved standards.

Abia to host 27th Africando Conference

Mr Kanu announced that Abia would host the 27th Africando Conference from 17 November to 19 November to provide opportunity for local businesses to connect with international investors.

The conference, organised by the Foundation for Democracy in Africa in collaboration with the Abia Global Chamber of Commerce, would attract investors from the United States and other countries.

He said the state's ministries, departments, Agencies and local governments would also showcase investment opportunities available in the state at the event.

Mr Kanu said the conference was expected to stimulate economic activities and create business opportunities for hotels, restaurants, transport operators and other service providers.

He also announced that the third Abia International Trade Fair would hold from 27 November to 6 December at the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba.

He said the fair, organised by the state Ministry of Trade and Commerce, in collaboration with the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, would focus on manufacturing, agriculture, fashion, leather works and renewable energy.

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The commissioner said the theme of the fair would be "Abia Beyond Borders: Driving Innovation, Trade and Industrial Growth".

Capacity-building programme for senior civil servants

Mr Kanu said the Abia State Civil Service Commission would organise a capacity-building programme for permanent secretaries, directors and deputy directors from 16 November to 28 November.

He said the training would cover change management, work ethics and professionalism, succession planning and talent management, as well as leadership and strategic management.

According to him, the programme is part of the government's ongoing reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery in the state civil service.