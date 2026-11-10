Nigeria: COP31 - Long Queues, Crowded Buses Frustrate Delegates On Opening Day

Several delegates, observers and other participants were seen waiting in long queues to collect their accreditation badges on Monday, with some reporting that they had spent more than five hours completing the process

The opening day of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, was marked by accreditation delays and complaints over transportation arrangements, leaving some participants frustrated after spending several hours trying to access the conference venue.

Several delegates, observers and other participants were seen waiting in long queues to collect their accreditation badges on Monday, with some reporting that they had spent more than five hours completing the process.

The situation was compounded by congestion around the venue and complaints about overcrowded shuttle buses conveying participants to the conference centre.

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This reporter spent more than four hours waiting to collect an accreditation badge, while large crowds gathered around the entrance as participants struggled to navigate the queues.

At different points, some participants were seen expressing frustration and arguing as they waited for their badges, amid what appeared to be inadequate coordination of the accreditation process.

The transportation arrangements also attracted complaints, with some participants describing the shuttle buses as overcrowded and the journey to the venue as uncomfortable.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Leen Jones, an observer from Jordan, said she was exhausted after spending several hours waiting despite arriving early in the day.

Ms Jones expressed displeasure over the time spent waiting, describing the experience as frustrating.

Similarly, Corazon Kisilu, a climate change expert with the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), said the long queues and transportation arrangements had made the first day difficult for participants.

She described the shuttle bus experience as particularly uncomfortable, saying participants were packed inside the vehicles "like sardines".

Ms Kisilu also raised concerns about traffic congestion along the route to the conference venue, noting that the transportation arrangements had added to the difficulties.

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She said the experience was unusual compared with previous climate conferences she had attended and expressed hope that the organisers would improve the arrangements in the coming days.

COP31

COP31, which runs from 9 to 20 November, has brought together government representatives, climate negotiators, scientists, civil society organisations, businesses and other stakeholders to discuss responses to the global climate crisis.

The conference is expected to focus on translating climate commitments into practical action, with discussions covering climate finance, adaptation, energy transition, food security, agriculture, transport and resilient infrastructure.

The conference also provides an important platform for countries, particularly developing nations, to push for greater financial and technical support to address the effects of climate change.