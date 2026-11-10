Liberia: Sen. Cyrus Alleges Bribery in Legislature

MONROVIA — Lofa County Senator Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus has accused some members of the National Legislature of allegedly accepting bribes and kickbacks to approve concession agreements and protect the interests of foreign companies operating in Liberia.

Senator Cyrus, who chairs the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Affairs, claimed that corruption and personal enrichment among lawmakers have contributed significantly to Liberia's development challenges.

Speaking recently in Monrovia, Cyrus alleged that some legislators prioritize personal financial benefits over the national interest when considering concession agreements and other legislative instruments.

"Most of the contracts that have been negotiated, people are getting kickbacks. Yes, people are getting kickbacks. I am telling the truth before this camera. That is why they are protecting these companies operating in the country," Cyrus alleged.

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He questioned whether several concession and service agreements approved by the Legislature have delivered meaningful benefits to ordinary Liberians.

The Lofa County senator specifically referenced agreements involving APM Terminals, MedTech, the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) arrangement and Liberia Traffic Management, questioning their benefits to the country.

"Let me ask you, which of the agreements that you know is in the interest of the Liberian people?" he asked.

Cyrus maintained that the Legislature bears significant responsibility for Liberia's economic and development challenges because of what he described as self-serving decisions by some lawmakers.

He urged his colleagues to demonstrate patriotism, integrity and independence when reviewing concession agreements and other matters affecting the country's resources.

According to him, lawmakers must place national development above personal financial interests and resist inducements that could compromise their legislative responsibilities.

"How much money will you carry to the grave?" Cyrus asked, criticizing politicians who allegedly enrich themselves at the expense of the country.

He further claimed that some former lawmakers struggle financially after leaving public office despite allegedly benefiting from questionable transactions during their tenure.

The senator called for greater honesty and accountability within the Legislature, insisting that meaningful national progress requires elected officials to prioritize the interests of Liberians.

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However, Cyrus did not identify specific lawmakers allegedly involved in the transactions or present documentary evidence to substantiate his bribery claims.

The allegations remain unproven, and responses from the lawmakers and companies referenced were not included in his reported remarks.