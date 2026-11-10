Ghana Strengthens Digital Partnerships At MWC Doha

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP), has joined global telecommunications leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders at the opening of Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2026 in Qatar, as Ghana intensifies efforts to strengthen international partnerships and advance its digital transformation agenda.

The opening ceremony, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) on Sunday, November 8, 2026, was organised by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, to officially commence the three-day event.

MWC Doha brings together key players in the global telecommunications and technology ecosystem to discuss emerging technologies, connectivity, digital innovation and the future of the digital economy.

As part of his engagements, Mr Samuel Nartey George participated in the Digital Leadership Forum, an industry panel session examining developments in the telecommunications sector, and the GSMA Ministerial Programme, a high-level engagement involving ministers, heads of delegation, international organisations and industry leaders on the future of connectivity.

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The Minister is also scheduled to participate in the State of Qatar Ministerial Roundtable, which will bring together ministers and senior representatives to discuss how digital transformation can promote an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

Ghana's participation in the congress is expected to provide an important platform for strengthening bilateral relations and building strategic partnerships with countries and international institutions.

The Minister's programme includes bilateral meetings with counterparts from the Bahamas and Kenya to discuss mutual interests, voting and candidacies, and the harmonisation of policy positions.

These engagements form part of Ghana's broader efforts to deepen international cooperation and advance its interests within the global telecommunications and digital governance landscape.

Mr George is also expected to participate in an informal meeting of heads of delegation ahead of formal proceedings and attend the Commonwealth Evening Reception hosted by the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO).

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The Minister's participation in MWC Doha 2026 underscores Ghana's commitment to international collaboration, digital innovation and the development of policies that expand connectivity and create opportunities for citizens and businesses.

Through engagements at the congress, Ghana continues to position itself as an active contributor to discussions shaping the future of telecommunications, digital development and global technology governance.