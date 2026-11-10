Ghana: Galamsey Shuts Down Kyebi Water Treatment Plant · Thousands Forced to Rely On Boreholes and Wells

10 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN

KOFORIDUA — Thousands of residents of Kyebi and surrounding communities have been forced to rely on alternative sources of water following the shutdown of the Kyebi Water Treatment Plant by the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) more than a year ago.

The shutdown became necessary after illegal mining activities polluted the Birim River, the plant's main source of raw water.

The activities, commonly known as galamsey, are reported to have pushed turbidity levels in the river to more than 63 million Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) at the raw water intake point, far above the plant's original design capacity of 200 NTU.

The prolonged shutdown has forced residents to depend on boreholes and wells, some of which contain high levels of iron, for their water needs.

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The situation came to light last Friday when the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr Shafiq Suleiman, paid a working visit to the facility in the Eastern Region. Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via Read More.

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