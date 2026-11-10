Liberia Passes MCC 2026 Scorecard

MONROVIA — Liberia has passed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Fiscal Year 2026 Scorecard, meeting 12 of 22 performance indicators despite shortcomings in employment, education, healthcare and governance.

The scorecard assesses countries' performance in three major categories: economic freedom, investing in people and ruling justly.

Under the MCC's eligibility requirements, countries must pass at least 11 indicators and satisfy additional standards relating to personal freedom and control of corruption or government accountability.

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Liberia met the minimum requirements, including passing the personal freedom and control of corruption indicators.

However, the results highlight persistent challenges in several sectors, with employment opportunities recording 9 percent, girls' primary education completion 25 percent, access to credit 31 percent and child health 36 percent.

Natural resource protection also recorded 20 percent, while other areas of concern include workforce development, trade policy, business start-ups, government effectiveness and the rule of law.

Despite these shortcomings, Liberia recorded higher scores in international market access at 93 percent, freedom of information at 98 percent, government accountability at 73 percent, women in the economy at 68 percent, and property and land rights at 67 percent.

The latest performance represents a decline in the number of indicators passed compared with 2023, when Liberia met 14 of 20 indicators.

Passing the MCC Scorecard qualifies Liberia for consideration for assistance under the corporation's development programs but does not automatically guarantee funding.

The MCC Board considers additional factors before selecting countries for assistance, including policy performance and development priorities.

Although Liberia has met the minimum scorecard requirements, the results underscore continuing challenges in employment creation, education, healthcare, economic opportunities and institutional governance.