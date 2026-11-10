Liberia: Boakai, Koung, Legislature Get U.S.$85.6m

MONROVIA — The National Legislature and the offices of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung have been allocated a combined US$85.6 million in Liberia's proposed Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget, amid concerns over poverty, unemployment and growing demands for improved public services.

An examination of the draft budget shows that the Legislature accounts for US$58.2 million, while the Office of the President receives US$21.9 million and the Office of the Vice President US$5.5 million.

The allocations come as the government seeks to address economic challenges, including unemployment, income disparities and poverty, which continue to affect thousands of Liberians.

According to the draft budget, the Legislature's US$58.2 million allocation includes US$17,543,915 for the Liberian Senate and US$35,219,018 for the House of Representatives.

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The Office of the Senate President Pro Tempore is allocated US$1,768,973, while the Office of House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon receives US$2,189,156. The Office of Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah is allocated US$1,478,938.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President's US$21,908,100 allocation covers several departments and administrative functions.

These include US$4,469,571 for the Office of the President, US$2,533,699 for Domestic and Special Services, US$400,000 for the National Security Council Secretariat, US$1,647,600 for Technical Services, US$120,000 for Public Affairs and Communication, and US$12,737,230 for Administration and Management.

The draft also references US$942,360 under Finance, Economic and Legal Affairs, although the corresponding FY2027 allocation is not indicated.

The Office of Vice President Koung is allocated US$5,501,813, including US$2,425,372 for employee compensation, US$2,744,064 for goods and services, US$152,000 for grants and US$180,377 for non-financial assets.

The combined allocations to the three institutions total US$85,609,913, representing a significant portion of proposed government spending on the country's principal political institutions.

Health, Education Allocations Increase

Despite the substantial allocations to the Legislature and the Presidency, President Boakai has outlined increased investments in healthcare, education and public sector compensation under the proposed budget.

The health sector allocation rises from US$110.9 million in FY2026 to US$135.8 million in FY2027, an increase of US$24.9 million, or approximately 22 percent.

According to the President's budget message, the additional resources will support the expansion of healthcare facilities, procurement of essential medical equipment and recruitment of health professionals.

Priority investments include operationalizing the New Redemption Hospital, US$5.3 million for upgrading the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and US$15.3 million for infrastructure improvements and equipment at JFD Memorial Hospital.

Other proposed investments include US$1 million for the Community Pharmacy Program, US$1.5 million for construction of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia headquarters and another US$1.5 million for continued construction at C.H. Rennie Hospital in Margibi County.

The government also proposes US$800,000 to strengthen the national response to Hepatitis B.

In education, the proposed allocation increases from US$143.6 million in FY2026 to US$163.5 million in FY2027, representing an increase of approximately US$20 million, or 13.9 percent.

The allocation includes US$7 million for renovation and furnishing works at the University of Liberia, US$1.5 million for Monrovia Consolidated School System schools and US$1 million for completion of the Engineering College at William V.S. Tubman University.

Additional funding includes US$750,000 for Grand Kru Technical College, US$700,000 for the Booker Washington Institute and US$400,000 each for Margibi University renovation and an integrated higher education information management system.

Over 17,000 Public Workers to Benefit

President Boakai also announced plans to address salary disparities affecting more than 17,000 individuals through pay increases and new public sector employment opportunities.

According to the budget message, nearly 13,000 government employees are expected to receive salary adjustments, while approximately 4,350 additional individuals, including volunteers, will benefit from new employment opportunities.

Under the proposed salary structure, teachers with master's degrees will receive a minimum monthly salary of US$650, while bachelor's degree holders will earn at least US$400.

Teachers with associate degrees and B-certificates will receive US$240, while C-certificate holders will earn US$200 monthly.

County Education Officers will receive US$1,200 monthly, while District Education Officers will earn US$700. Deans at public universities will receive a minimum monthly salary of US$1,000.

The proposed adjustments also cover 1,934 Liberia National Police personnel, a 15 percent salary increase for 616 Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency employees and salary improvements for 358 health workers.

Beginning January 2027, minimum monthly salary thresholds will also increase to US$500 for directors, US$450 for deputy directors, US$400 for assistant directors and US$300 for mayors of government-approved cities.

Government Acknowledges US$60M NASSCORP Arrears

Meanwhile, President Boakai has acknowledged nearly US$60 million in outstanding government obligations to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

The arrears represent accumulated and unremitted employer contributions over several years.

Beginning in FY2027, the government plans to make regular statutory employer contributions of six percent of public servants' wages while gradually settling the outstanding obligations through a repayment arrangement.

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The President said the measure is intended to strengthen retirement security and restore confidence in the country's social security system.

Youth, Women and Social Protection

The proposed budget also includes US$2 million to support commercial motorcyclists, including the construction of rest stops, and US$3 million for the Lone Star National Football Team.

An additional US$650,000 is earmarked to support former national team players in youth sports development.

The government also proposes recruiting 1,400 young people into the security sector, including 800 for the Armed Forces of Liberia and 600 for the Liberia National Police.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is expected to benefit from a 77 percent increase in its budget allocation.

The proposed funding includes US$2.5 million for small business support, particularly women-led enterprises, US$1.4 million toward construction of a National Children's Referral Hospital and US$3 million for the national school feeding program.

President Boakai maintained that the proposed FY2027 budget is designed not only to increase government spending but also to deliver measurable improvements in public services and economic opportunities.

He called on the Legislature to expedite consideration of the proposed spending plan to facilitate implementation of the government's development priorities.