Rwanda/Mali: Amavubi Players Upbeat Ahead of Bamako Showdown

Rwanda's Amavubi have travelled to Bamako in high spirits, hoping to secure a positive result against Mali that would strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A delegation of about 150 people, including players, coaches, journalists and supporters, departed Kigali at 9am on Tuesday aboard a private RwandAir charter flight. The aircraft is expected to stop in Lagos before continuing to the Malian capital.

Rwanda face Mali at Stade du 26 Mars on Friday, November 13, before hosting the return fixture at Amahoro Stadium on November 17.

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Both teams are level on six points at the top of Group K after winning their opening two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde. The double-header is expected to play a decisive role in the race for qualification.

The fixtures present one of the toughest tests yet for head coach Stephen Constantine's side, with Mali boasting several players competing in Europe's top leagues and a wealth of international experience.

Despite the challenge, confidence remains high in the Rwandan camp.

Defensive midfielder Bonheur Mugisha believes the current generation has a genuine opportunity to end the country's long wait for another AFCON appearance.

"We now have many players competing abroad regularly, and I think this is the right moment for us to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations," Mugisha said.

He added that the squad understands the importance of the two matches and is determined to make history.

Central defender Ange Mutsinzi also highlighted the support Amavubi have received from fans, saying the players are eager to reward them with qualification.

"The support we receive from Rwandans is incredible, and we want to reward them by achieving qualification. These are important matches, but we believe in ourselves and we will give everything for the country," Mutsinzi said.

Forward Innocent Nshuti expressed confidence in the team's preparations and Constantine's technical guidance.

"We are committed to winning every game that lies ahead of us. We have a coach who understands the game very well and knows what to do in every phase of play. We are preparing well and looking forward to the challenge against Mali," he said.

Defender Claude Niyomugabo, who scored Rwanda's opening goal in their 2-1 away victory over Cape Verde, stressed the importance of discipline and belief.

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"We listened to the coach's instructions and believed that everything was possible. That mentality will be important again against Mali because these matches will require concentration, discipline and belief," he said.

Constantine said preparations had been intense, praising the players for their commitment and focus.

"The players have worked hard and shown great commitment since arriving in camp. We know the challenge ahead, but we are preparing well and remain focused on our objective," he said.

Rwanda are targeting a return to the AFCON finals for the first time since 2004. Positive results against Mali would put them in a strong position to secure a place at the 2027 tournament.

Upcoming fixtures

November 13

Mali vs Rwanda (Stade du 26 Mars, Bamako)

November 17

Rwanda vs Mali (Amahoro Stadium, Kigali)