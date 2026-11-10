Cameroon: Obi Will Run to Cameroon If Confronted With Burdens of Presidency - Wike

Abuja — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has accused the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, of lacking the capacity to tackle the myriads of Nigeria's challenges but would instead flee to Cameroon if handed the responsibilities of the presidency.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at the Abaji Area Council Rainbow Coalition and Stakeholders' Meeting in Abuja, where he urged FCT residents to back President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

He said Obi would run away from the country's problems instead of tackling them headlong, unlike Tinubu, whom he praised for taking difficult decisions.

According to the minister, Nigeria needs a president who can confront hard situations and not abandon the country when challenges arise. He argued that the presidency is not a position for political theatrics or public relations but one that demands courage, capacity and the willingness to take responsibility.

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Wike asked the Abaji leaders to prove their support for Tinubu at the polls. He warned political leaders against making promises they cannot fulfil and said he would judge them by their ability to deliver their wards for the President in 2027.

"Let me repeat what I said yesterday. To the people of Abaji, through their chairman, councillors and leaders, you come from different wards. You have told me you will vote for Tinubu. I have no problem with that. I want to see it," he said.

He specifically charged the Abaji Area Council chairman and other leaders to secure victory for Tinubu in their wards, stressing that leadership must be shown through electoral results.

The minister said the FCT must not only match Rivers State in electoral performance but surpass it, adding that he was ready to apply the same political mobilisation strategy in Abuja.

"Nobody is competing with Rivers. I don't know what you all think. The only people who are going to compete with Rivers are the FCT. Whatever I will do there, I will do it here. So make sure you beat Rivers," Wike said.

Wike also cautioned residents against repeating what he described as the mistake of the 2023 elections, when they allegedly voted for candidates who did not keep in touch with their constituents after winning.

"You went and elected somebody you don't know. Is it not correct? Have you seen the person again? Has he come to address you? Has he asked you what your problems are? Has he moved anything that will affect the interest of the FCT?" he asked.

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The minister disclosed that he would meet FCT youths on Wednesday to discuss political mobilisation and other issues affecting their participation in the forthcoming elections.

He assured stakeholders that the resources and arrangements for the electioneering campaign were being put in place and expressed confidence in the readiness of the Rainbow Coalition to mobilise support for Tinubu.

Wike also reiterated his determination to have the electricity challenge in Abaji addressed before the 2027 elections and directed the area council chairman to intensify efforts to restore power supply. He urged residents to hold aspirants accountable for the development problems in their communities.