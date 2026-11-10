Liberia: LCPS Launches Faculty of Orthopedics and Traumatology

The Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons (LCPS) has officially launched its Faculty of Orthopedics and Traumatology, bringing to eleven the number of faculties under its postgraduate specialist and fellowship training programs.

The launch coincided today November 9, 2026 with the orientation of the faculty's first three Fellows in training, comprising two males and one female, all of whom are Specialist General Surgeons.

The new faculty will provide advanced training in orthopedics and traumatology, which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the bones, joints, muscles, nerves, and tendons.

Its establishment is expected to strengthen Liberia's capacity to train consultants locally in orthopedics care particularly in the wake of increased cases of road traffic related accidents and physical assaults.

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Declaring the faculty officially open, LCPS Assistant Secretary General, Dr. Benetta Collins-Andrews, urged the residents to take their studies seriously and fully submit themselves to the clinical training and supervision at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK), the designated clinical training facility.

Dr. Andrews commended Prof. Dr. Robert M. Kpoto, veteran Orthopedic Surgeon, for spearheading the establishment of the faculty and praised the Nigerian consultants for their collaboration, continued support, and readiness to provide assistance whenever needed.

She explained that while JFK will oversee clinical training, LCPS will provide policy oversight to ensure compliance with its established training standards.

Speaking at the orientation earlier, Dr. Lawuobah Gbozee, Acting Head of the Orthopedic Unit at JFK, said the exercise was intended to familiarize the residents with the programme's structure, objectives, duration, and expectations.

He highlighted key areas of clinical rotations, including trauma, spine, hand, foot and ankle surgery, joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics, orthopedic oncology, and shoulder and elbow surgery.

Fellows in training will also develop competencies in patient assessment, diagnosis, clinical decision-making, leadership, research methods and communication.

The fellowship programme will run for 36 months and conclude with written, clinical, oral, and dissertation examinations, which fellows in training must successfully complete to qualify for fellowship conferral in Orthopedics and Traumatology.