Nigeria: National Sports Commission Disputes Peter Obi's Account of Flamingos Airport Experience

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko says officials declined an unscheduled request for Peter Obi to meet with the players, citing concerns for their welfare and the need to protect the young team from political activities.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has rejected Peter Obi's allegation that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) prevented him from greeting the Flamingos at the Abuja airport, saying the former Anambra governor's account of the incident was inaccurate.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko said officials who received the team did not see Mr Obi around the players when they arrived from Morocco early that morning.

Mr Obi had alleged that NFF officials stopped him from approaching the victorious U-17 women's team at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, warning that they could lose their jobs if they allowed him to greet the players.

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However, Mr Dikko offered a different account, saying two people wearing Mr Obi's campaign face caps and other campaign attire approached officials to request a meeting and photographs with the players.

He said the request was declined because it was unexpected, that no prior arrangement had been made, and that the players were tired after their journey and a demanding tournament.

"The proposed arrangement would also likely involve campaign materials," Mr Dikko said, adding that nothing in the officials' account suggested that their jobs were at risk.

The NSC chairman also questioned Mr Obi's account of the airport encounter, noting that the former governor had said he was at the airport to board a flight to Enugu, which would ordinarily depart from the domestic terminal.

According to Mr Dikko, the Flamingos arrived through the international terminal at about 5:30 a.m. on an Air Maroc flight.

He said passengers and other Nigerians at the terminal welcomed the players, took photographs with them, danced and shook hands with the team as they proceeded to their buses.

"Mr Obi was never captured anywhere near the team and/or in the vicinity of the international wing of the airport," he said.

Mr Dikko accused the former governor of turning an unscheduled request to meet with the players into a political controversy without first seeking clarification from the NFF or the commission.

He urged Mr Obi to apologise to the players, arguing that their achievement should not be drawn into partisan disputes.

NSC defends players' welfare

The commission said its decision to manage access to the team was informed by the players' welfare and safeguarding responsibilities.

Mr Dikko noted that the Flamingos are minors and that the technical crew has a designated safeguarding official to protect and guide them.

He said interactions with the players, including planned photographs, must be properly arranged and conducted in line with applicable regulations.

"These considerations apply equally to public officials, political figures and other members of the public," he said.

The NSC chairman invited Mr Obi and other Nigerians interested in meeting or hosting the team to contact the commission or the NFF to make formal arrangements.

He also said support for national teams should extend beyond moments of victory to include their preparation, welfare and development.

Dikko rejects Obi's account of 2025 incident

Mr Dikko also disputed Mr Obi's account of a similar incident involving the Super Eagles after Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe in Uyo on 25 March 2025.

Mr Obi had said he was prevented from greeting the players after the match, while other government officials were allowed to meet them.

But Mr Dikko, who said he sat in the same row as Mr Obi and several state governors during the match, maintained that no dignitary or official visited the players in the dressing room.

According to him, the players had expressed their desire to hold an immediate meeting among themselves following the disappointing 1-1 draw.

He said the decision applied to everyone, including himself, the governors and senior NFF officials.

Mr Dikko further explained that access to the dressing rooms during the international fixture was governed by FIFA security and accreditation protocols.

He said unauthorised access could attract sanctions against the NFF, including fines or restrictions on the stadium's use for future matches.

Background

Mr Obi made the airport allegation in a Facebook post on Monday titled "A New Dimension of Toxic Politics in Nigeria."

He said he had arrived at the airport at about 7 a.m. to travel to Enugu when he saw the Flamingos returning from Morocco. He alleged that his protocol officer, Jackie Wayas, was informed that NFF officials would lose their jobs if they allowed him to approach the team.

In the same post, he recalled the 2025 Uyo incident and described both experiences as evidence of growing political hostility in Nigeria.

The former governor had, however, congratulated the Flamingos in a separate Facebook post on Sunday, praising their talent, resilience and dedication after their historic achievement.

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The team defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday's final in Rabat, becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's lead two minutes into the second half. Japan's Fuki Ito pulled one back in the 80th minute, but Nigeria held on to claim the title.

The Flamingos had recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland to win six consecutive matches. They defeated Puerto Rico and defending champions Korea DPR in the group stage before beating Mexico and Venezuela in the knockout rounds. A 3-1 victory over Brazil in the semi-finals secured their first-ever appearance in the final.

The triumph was Nigeria's first title in the competition and improved on the team's previous best finish of third place in 2022.

In his statement, Mr Dikko said the victory should serve as a source of national unity rather than become another subject of political disagreement.

"Football is our National Asset that brings Nigerians together across ethnic, religious, and political differences and, indeed, breaks all our fault lines," he said.

"The Flamingos have earned the country's admiration, and their World Cup victory should strengthen our unity. It must not become another platform for partisan division."